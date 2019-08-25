Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Brook Beeler, Department of Ecology regional director, Brownfields Development funding.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, agreement with Community Action Partnership, Amerigroup provider application and contract
Karst Riggers, building official, long plat on Dimke Second Addition, 1760 Dustan Loop, Clarkston; short plat on Lutes Estate Addition, 1823 Critchfield Road, Clarkston.
Steve Becker, landfill supervisor, Department of Ecology litter cleanup grant agreement, professional contract for solid waste services.
Executive session on pending litigation.
Work session on affordable housing.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Update on street projects.
Resolution declaring miscellaneous police items as surplus.
First reading of ordinance adding new sections to zoning chapter.
Executive session on contracts.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office board room, 1294 Chestnut St.
Agenda items:
Second reading and adoption of policy on revenues from local, state and federal sources — action item.
Consideration of 2019-20 school board meeting calendar — action item.
Consideration of out of endorsement teaching assignment request — action item.
Adoption of resolution on imprest checking and petty cash authority — action item.
Adoption of resolution on intergovernmental and interlocal cooperative agreements — action item.
Consideration of rehabilitation services agreement with St. Joseph Regional Medical Center — action item.
Consideration of nursing services agreement with Maxim Healthcare Services — action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin High School library, 215 Second St.
Agenda items:
Discussion on 2019-20 Asotin Middle School student handbook — action item.
Annual discrimination report to be presented.
Discussion on policy changes on revenues from local, state and federal sources — action item.
Discussion on general fund deposit/transfer to capital projects fund — action item.
Discussion on resolution for general fund/Associated Student Body transfers to trust fund — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda items:
Life saving recognition award presentation.
Clarkston Fire Department pinning ceremony.
Zone change, 917 Chestnut St., second reading.
Surplus property resolution.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
City of Clarkston sewer system operator agreement.
Manager and commissioner reports.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services board room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Hiring recommendations for certified staff — action item.
Consider approval of proposed revision to rules and regulations — action item.
Consider entering into negotiations with Nez Perce County regarding sale of district real property — action item.
Construction update.
Review and discuss work session topics.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: city library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on proposed increases to solid waste, yard waste and recycling fees.
Consent agenda to approve minutes from various meetings — action item.
Future funding for Lewiston Orchards water exchange and title transfer project — action item.
Consider a resolution amending and restating fees for solid waste, yard waste and recycling — action item.
Consider rejecting two statements of qualification received for the water treatment plant project and authorizing staff to move forward with a design-build process — action item.
Consider awarding the bid to United Contracting LLC for the 19th Avenue and 17th Street improvement project — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance amending city code related to conditional use standards governing ravines and drainage ways — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance amending city code related to accessory apartments and small-lot development — action item.
Third reading of an ordinance to amend the 2019 city budget — action item.
Third reading of the annual appropriation ordinance for the 2020 city budget — action item.
Third reading of an ordinance establishing the tax certification for the 2020 city budget — action item.
Adoption and approval of summaries for ordinances approved through a third reading — action item.
Consider the appointment of Alexa Anderson to the Youth Advisory Commission — action item.
Executive session for personnel and pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston Urban Forestry and Cemetery Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.
Agenda items:
Goose deterrent ideas — action item.
Urban forestry plan — action item.
Normal Hill Heritage Overlay District letter of support — action item.
Awards for excellence — action item.
Tree plaque update — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss the Southway boat ramp, school district land purchase, airport land purchase and other issues.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Bear Creek Bridge, Southwick Road speed limit, Lapwai Road safety project, striping paint, Western Star fifth-wheel truck and other issues.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Sheriff’s office update, including K9 purchase, air conditioner update, Narcan kits and other issues.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building to discuss mechanical inspections and other issues.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Advisory Committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Unified planning work program update — action item.
Updates from project managers on the Nez Perce County transportation plan and the Long Range Transportation Plan.
Lewis Clark Bike Alliance.
Project updates from member agencies.
Director comments.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building
Agenda items:
Approval of the reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for a conditional-use permit to allow multifamily residential use at 327 Preston Ave. — action item.
Approval of the reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for a conditional-use permit for a change of commercial nonconforming use at 3504 Ninth St. — action item.
Consideration of an amendment to the parks and open spaces master plan for the Estates at Canyon Crest planned unit development — action item.
Review of latest draft of the airport comprehensive plan.
Discussion of potential parkland dedication code amendment.
Lewiston Code Board of Appeals
Time: 5 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building
Agenda items:
Hearing on an appeal submitted by Mike Estes — action item.
Change time of current monthly meeting if needed — action item.
Vote to remove member Kelley Knapp from board — action item.