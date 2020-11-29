Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Online access via the county’s website at www.co.asotin.wa.us. Under governor’s restrictions, 10 people or fewer are allowed in the commission’s chambers at 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Resolution approving 2021 Martin Hall budget — action item.
Recommendation for appointment to Asotin County Library Board.
Executive sessions for contract negotiations and personnel.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/934171109 or (408) 650-3123 access code 934-171-109.
Agenda items:
Resolution approving an interagency agreement between Nez Perce County and the city of Lewiston.
Resolution to approve and accept a bid for the Juvenile Detention Center addition.
Ordinance amending and enacting Section 112.20.040 in Title 112, Chapter 112.20 of the Nez Perce County code regarding standards governing conditional uses of commercial entertainment facilities in the Lewiston City Impact Area.
Discussion of Nez Perce County’s Small Business Grant Program.
Other meetings:
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/228783349 or (646) 749-3122 access code 228-783-349.
Agenda items:
Justice services update, including juvenile detention: COVID-19 precautions and schedules, probation: working in teams/juvenile detention coverage; and clinical update.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/648543797 or (872) 240-3212 access code 648-543-797.
Agenda items:
Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department update, including projects: Webb Road phase 2, 2022 FLAP funding and 2021 Lenore Bridge feasibility study.
Department updates: equipment, crushing and status.
Updating permit forms/fees.
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/572863637 or (872) 240-3212 access code 572-863-637.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor, including joint powers authority follow-up and executive sessions for personnel and pending litigation.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/284971869 or (408) 650-3123 access code 284-971-869.
Agenda items:
Consideration of cancellation of taxes for Crosspoint Church.
Time: 2 p.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/993670469 or (408) 650-3123 access code 993-670-469.
Agenda items:
Discussion on status of the courthouse project.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/663248797 or (408) 650-3123 access code 663-248-797.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.