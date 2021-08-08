Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via link on county’s website.
Agenda items:
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, interagency agreement with Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, subcontractor agreement for Opportunities Unlimited developmental disabilities employment.
Public Facilities District reappointments.
Executive sessions on personnel matters.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Asotin wastewater treatment plant receives 2020 outstanding performance award.
Washington Association of Building Officials presents 2021 jurisdictional outreach award to building inspectors.
Update on Asotin Days events that will be held on Aug. 14-15.
Invitation to bid for 130 Second St. project. Sealed bids accepted until 4 p.m. Aug. 26.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: District Office, 1294 Chestnut St. or online at zoom.us/j/91221814217.
Agenda items:
Approval of consent agenda including payables and spending — action items.
Second reading and consideration of school resource officer policy — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St. or online via link provided by city clerk.
Agenda items:
Certifications and assurances from Department of Commerce energy grant.
School resource officer agreement with Clarkston School District.
Gateway Park lease agreement with Army Corps of Engineers.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Gem Plan presentation.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Consider an indigent defense grant application — action item.
Consider an indigent defense grant agreement form worth $351,498 — action item.
Consider an amendment to the subdivision development agreement with Red Pheasant Holdings LLC — action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Road department update, including projects, department updates and other administrative issues.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on fiscal year 2021 budget amendments.
Public hearing on the fiscal year 2022 budget.
Public hearing on water rates, wastewater rates, public works fees and solid waste fees.
Consent agenda, including minutes, final plat for the Estates and Canyon Crest Phase 3B-2, and vouchers payable — action item.
Receive direction from the council regarding the nuisance building formerly known as the Emperor of India King Thai restaurant and potential abatement — action item.
First reading of an ordinance amending the fiscal year 2021 budget to include an additional $16.5 million received by the city — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to enact the fiscal year 2022 budget — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to establish the tax certification of properties located in the city in the amount of $23.4 million — action item.
Consider an amendment to the professional services agreement with McMillen Jacobs Associates Inc. — action item.
Consider a professional services agreement with JUB Engineers for the project at the intersection of 21st Street and 19th Avenue — action item.
Consider a lease agreement with the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport for fire station 4 to assist in assuring FAA grants — action item.
Bid award of $2.3 million to IMCO General Construction Inc. for the completion of well 7 — action item.
Consider restating and amending fees for water — action item.
Consider establishing, restating and amending wastewater fees — action item.
Consider restating and amending various public works fees — action item.
Consider amending and restating fees for solid waste, yard waste and recycling — action item.
Consider appointing Mike Feeney to the Disability Advisory Commission — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
New board member will be seated and give an oath.
Public comment period.
Consider approving revisions to board policy, rules and regulations — action items.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Domestic only annexation hearing for 153 acres of the Lindsey Creek development.
Presentation of annual audit.
Treasurer’s report and approve payments to vendors — action item.
Director, committee, district manager and finance reports.
Consider the annexation of the Lindsey Creek development — action item.
Consider acceptance of audit report — action item.
Consider acceptance of records destruction request — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday.
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Public hearings on revised 2021 budget and proposed 2022 budget.
Invoices — action item.
Approval of revised and proposed budgets — action items.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Conference room of airport administration building at 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on fiscal year 2022 budget.
Adoption of fiscal year 2022 budget — action item.
Terminal restroom remodel — action item.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on an application for a conditional use permit by Christina Lake to allow a daycare at 2102 Second St. — action item.
Public hearing on an application for a conditional use permit by Rob Miesen to allow the development of 24 small lots on 4.13 acres near the end of Bryden Avenue — action item.
Public hearing on the annexation of 40.5 acres owned by Seekins Precision LLC at the end of Southport Avenue — action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road.
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report, including current budget and payment of bills — action item.
Budget hearing for 2022.
Old business, including Nez Perce County memorandum of agreement, potluck and community open house.
Fire chief’s report.
New business.
Port of Lewiston Commission
Time: noon Thursday.
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on directing port manager to review fiscal year 2022 forgone tax revenue calculation and process.
Approval of resolution to reserve $15,293 of the 2021 allowable increase in its forgone tax revenue amount and to be included in the port’s total forgone balance for potential use in subsequent years — action item.
Executive session to consider hiring an employee or public officer.
Update about sale of land for proposed veterans clinic.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Payments of bills — action item.
Lift station project.
Pipe replacement projects — action item.
Preliminary budget.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Bid award for lift station — action item.
Purchase of truck — action item.
Purchase of replacement parts for lift station repair — action item.
Purchase of control panel — action item.
Contract with city of Lewiston for wastewater treatment services — action item.
Public hearing on the budget for fiscal year 2022 — action item.
Public hearing on use of foregone taxes — action item.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Review draft 2022 unified planning work program.
Consider transportation improvement plan amendments.
Washington state Waudit review.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave.
Agenda items:
Financial reports — action item.
Exhibitor handbook cover — action item.
Fair time radio and television advertising — action item.
Veterans and active duty fair admission policy — action item.
Appointing Vanessa Adams as secretary-treasurer — action item.
Decisions of board committees, including maintenance shop project, RV grant, exhibitor handbook, 4-H pig barn and WiFi.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday.
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Discussion with Lewiston police regarding interactions with homeless people.
Revise commission goal regarding a warming shelter — action item.