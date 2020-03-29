Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Until further notice, meetings will be held electronically only, with no public comment, at a link on the county website, www.co.asotin.wa.us. Phone in at (650) 242-4929. Webinar ID is 148 367 9211.
Agenda items:
Dustin Johnson, Public Works Director, Southway Bridge pavement project bid award — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to hold an executive session for personnel.
Other commission meetings at the Brammer Building
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Meeting with the prosecutor to hold an executive session for records exempt from disclosure and pending litigation.
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building to discuss a request by Jaco Bogers to waive administrative land division requirements and other issues.