Asotin County Public Facilities District Board

Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday

Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston

Agenda items:

2020 budget

Resolution adopting the 2020 budget

2019 budget amendments draft

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for a courthouse update and other issues.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 3 p.m. Monday

Place: City hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Consider a design agreement amendment with Castellaw Kom Architects for design of the city library rooftop event space — action item.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers overview of regulations for e-bikes on the levee system.

Transfer station update.

Update and potential use of perpetual care fund at the Normal Hill Cemetery.

Overview and discussion of changes made to the city ordinance governing advisory boards and commissions.

Update and review of progress on new city website.

