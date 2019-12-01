Asotin County Public Facilities District Board
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda items:
2020 budget
Resolution adopting the 2020 budget
2019 budget amendments draft
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for a courthouse update and other issues.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider a design agreement amendment with Castellaw Kom Architects for design of the city library rooftop event space — action item.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers overview of regulations for e-bikes on the levee system.
Transfer station update.
Update and potential use of perpetual care fund at the Normal Hill Cemetery.
Overview and discussion of changes made to the city ordinance governing advisory boards and commissions.
Update and review of progress on new city website.