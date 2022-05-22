Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 7 a.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District office, 1520 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Budget review.
Set meeting dates.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda:
Conditional use permit for Mark Roubidous, 1750 Osborn Drive – action item
Public hearing on Public Works six-year construction plan.
Ben Nichols, prosecuting attorney, opioid memorandum of understanding between Washington municipalities – action item.
2021 inventory of capitalized assets – action item.
DSHS county and interlocal long-term payable agreement, two-year renewal – action item.
Request to fill Public Works position – action item.
Amendment 3, additional RAP funds for Grande Ronde Road project – action item
Planning commission appointment recommendation – action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor conference room of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Resolution for consulting agreement between Nez Perce County and Tracy Kingera, owner of Kingera Consulting, certified PREA Auditor – action item.
Resolution for two real estate purchase and sale agreements between Gregory Castellaw, Shauna Castellaw and Laurance H. Kom – action item.
Resolution for memorandum of understanding between Nez Perce County and the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council – action item.
Resolutions authorizing submission of two grant applications to Leading Idaho Local Bridge Program – action items.
Resolution to execute a Emergency Management Performance Grant/American Rescue Plan Act competitive grant application from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management – action item.
Other commission meetings on second floor of Brammer Building
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Ivy Medical contract discussion.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Nez Perce Soil & Water Conservation District update.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor
Agenda:
Courthouse project update.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor conference room, Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Second budget session
Rate proposals for emergency medical services, parks and recreation, community development, water, wastewater, sanitation and public works.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Consideration of issues involving an appeal of Planning and Zoning Commission decision allowing a homeless shelter at 1332 G St. – action item.
Purchase of Motorola repeaters and equipment for $140,392 – action item.
Lease agreement between the Idaho Military Division, public safety communications and the city of Lewiston – action item.
Third reading of ordinance amending Chapter 2 Administration section of Lewiston city code.
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 4 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Conduct executive session to discuss personnel as per Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) – action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consider resignation - certified employee – action item.
Hiring recommendations - certified staff – action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
High school bond discussion
Summer Food Service Program agreement wit the Valley Boys and Girls Club
Sexual health education policy and procedure
Redistricting director districts
Transportation vehicle surplus – action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin High School Library, 215 Second St.
Agenda items:
Discussion and possible action on resolution 2002-8 curriculum character strong – action item.
Discussion and possible action on resolution 2022-9 comprehensive sexual health supplemental curriculum – action item.
Executive session pursuant to discuss performance of a public employee – action item.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: 121 Cleveland St., Asotin.
Agenda:
Swearing-in of new council member, Craig Stein
Filmore Street scope of services vacation of easements
Consultant/contractor reports
Department reports
Committee/liaison reports
Mayor’s report
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Valley Vision presentation
Visit LC Valley presentation
CDBG affordable housing program
CDBG sewer line replacement program
Committee reports
First reading of ordinance vacating Belmont Way
WWTP capital improvement plan – revised
Bid award, 2022 street maintenance, Poe Asphalt
CDBG affordable housing grant
CDBG sewer line replacement grant
Vendor agreement, residential customer utility grant, Community Action partnership
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher signing
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Aquatic Center manager report
Aquatic Center director report
Voucher committee review
2023 salary structure
Kinstry Report/five-year plan
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Convene executive session to conduct a student hearing – action item
Motion to come out of executive session – action item.
Order of the board in the matter of recommendation for expulsion – hearing 1 – action item.
Convene executive session to conduct a student hearing – action item
Motion to come out of executive session – action item.
Order of the board in the matter of recommendation for expulsion – hearing 2 – action item.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval
Award material bid
Write-off of uncollected accounts
Commissioner and manager reports
Lewiston Planning and Zoning
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Public hearing for rezone proposal of Mark DeAtley on about a half acre south of 3514 Fifth St. from low density residential to airport zone.