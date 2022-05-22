Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District

Time: 7 a.m. Monday

Place: Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District office, 1520 Powers Ave., Lewiston.

Agenda:

Budget review.

Set meeting dates.

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.

Agenda:

Conditional use permit for Mark Roubidous, 1750 Osborn Drive – action item

Public hearing on Public Works six-year construction plan.

Ben Nichols, prosecuting attorney, opioid memorandum of understanding between Washington municipalities – action item.

2021 inventory of capitalized assets – action item.

DSHS county and interlocal long-term payable agreement, two-year renewal – action item.

Request to fill Public Works position – action item.

Amendment 3, additional RAP funds for Grande Ronde Road project – action item

Planning commission appointment recommendation – action item.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Main floor conference room of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Resolution for consulting agreement between Nez Perce County and Tracy Kingera, owner of Kingera Consulting, certified PREA Auditor – action item.

Resolution for two real estate purchase and sale agreements between Gregory Castellaw, Shauna Castellaw and Laurance H. Kom – action item.

Resolution for memorandum of understanding between Nez Perce County and the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council – action item.

Resolutions authorizing submission of two grant applications to Leading Idaho Local Bridge Program – action items.

Resolution to execute a Emergency Management Performance Grant/American Rescue Plan Act competitive grant application from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management – action item.

Other commission meetings on second floor of Brammer Building

Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Ivy Medical contract discussion.

Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Nez Perce Soil & Water Conservation District update.

Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday

Weekly meeting with the prosecutor

Agenda:

Courthouse project update.

Executive session for pending litigation.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 3 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor conference room, Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Second budget session

Rate proposals for emergency medical services, parks and recreation, community development, water, wastewater, sanitation and public works.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda:

Consideration of issues involving an appeal of Planning and Zoning Commission decision allowing a homeless shelter at 1332 G St. – action item.

Purchase of Motorola repeaters and equipment for $140,392 – action item.

Lease agreement between the Idaho Military Division, public safety communications and the city of Lewiston – action item.

Third reading of ordinance amending Chapter 2 Administration section of Lewiston city code.

Lewiston School Board special meeting

Time: 4 p.m. Monday

Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Conduct executive session to discuss personnel as per Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) – action item.

Lewiston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Consider resignation - certified employee – action item.

Hiring recommendations - certified staff – action item.

Clarkston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: District office 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634

Agenda:

High school bond discussion

Summer Food Service Program agreement wit the Valley Boys and Girls Club

Sexual health education policy and procedure

Redistricting director districts

Transportation vehicle surplus – action item.

Asotin-Anatone School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Asotin High School Library, 215 Second St.

Agenda items:

Discussion and possible action on resolution 2002-8 curriculum character strong – action item.

Discussion and possible action on resolution 2022-9 comprehensive sexual health supplemental curriculum – action item.

Executive session pursuant to discuss performance of a public employee – action item.

Asotin City Council

Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Place: 121 Cleveland St., Asotin.

Agenda:

Swearing-in of new council member, Craig Stein

Filmore Street scope of services vacation of easements

Consultant/contractor reports

Department reports

Committee/liaison reports

Mayor’s report

Clarkston City Council

Time: 7 p.m. Monday

Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.

Agenda:

Valley Vision presentation

Visit LC Valley presentation

CDBG affordable housing program

CDBG sewer line replacement program

Committee reports

First reading of ordinance vacating Belmont Way

WWTP capital improvement plan – revised

Bid award, 2022 street maintenance, Poe Asphalt

CDBG affordable housing grant

CDBG sewer line replacement grant

Vendor agreement, residential customer utility grant, Community Action partnership

Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1

Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston

Agenda:

Voucher signing

Asotin County Public Facilities District

Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday

Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston

Agenda:

Aquatic Center manager report

Aquatic Center director report

Voucher committee review

2023 salary structure

Kinstry Report/five-year plan

Lewiston School Board special meeting

Time: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Convene executive session to conduct a student hearing – action item

Motion to come out of executive session – action item.

Order of the board in the matter of recommendation for expulsion – hearing 1 – action item.

Convene executive session to conduct a student hearing – action item

Motion to come out of executive session – action item.

Order of the board in the matter of recommendation for expulsion – hearing 2 – action item.

Asotin County Public Utility District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston

Agenda:

Voucher and meeting minutes approval

Award material bid

Write-off of uncollected accounts

Commissioner and manager reports

Lewiston Planning and Zoning

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Public hearing for rezone proposal of Mark DeAtley on about a half acre south of 3514 Fifth St. from low density residential to airport zone.

