Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.
Agenda items:
Karst Riggers, building officials, interlocal agreement between Asotin County and Columbia County regarding the Shorelines Master Program periodic update.
Glenn Scharnhorst, road supervisor, JJ Farms Borrow Pit Agreement.
Ted Sharpe, project manager, vacating the right of way for Brisley Road.
Commissioner district changes based on latest census – action item.
Adopting the updated personnel policy – action item.
Independent contractor amendment for profession or consultant services, Dr. Black – action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building to discuss the transition to a new planner, solar inspections follow-up and other administrative issues.
Other commission meetings at the Brammer Building
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Agenda items:
Consider appointing Joanie Wittman to the Nez Perce County Fair Board – action item.
Consider the disposition of surplus property – action item.
Consider several requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses – action item.
Consider approving the right-of-way acquisition for Webb Road phase two – action item.
Consider designating elected officials and staff for managing reports for the county’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds – action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Presentation on Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s 2022 work plan.
Consider a new personnel policy for city employees – action item.
Consider the Lewiston Rotary Club’s request to change the name of Demolay Park to Rotary Peace Park – action item.
Consider Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Union’s request to name the ballfield at Hereth Park P1FCU Field at Hereth Park upon the installation and completion of a synthetic surface – action item.
Consider a local professional services agreement for final design of phase one of the Bryden Avenue reconstruction project with the Idaho Transportation Department and David Evans and Associates Inc. – action item.
Consider a local professional services agreement with Horrocks Engineers for the downtown infrastructure scoping study – action item.
Considering the use of $30,000 from the council contingency fund for legal costs – action item.
Consider the second amendment to the prosecution services agreement with Nez Perce County – action item.
Considering approval of the Community Strategic Plan – action item.
Update on the former Emperor of India King Thai restaurant – action item.
Consider the purchase of the former Twin City Foods property – action item.
Second and third readings of ordinances related to small lot or zero lot line development, and an exemption of egress windows from the Normal Hill Heritage Overlay Zone – action item.
Consider the appointments of Kevin Kelly and Babe Iacoboni to the Planning and Zoning Commission – action items.
Executive session to consider an employment matter and pending litigation – action item.
Action item regarding city manager contract.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Airport Administration Building, conference room, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Property acquisition – discussion item.
Approve lease assignment from Young Ideas to PKE – action item.
Approve sub-lease from PKE to Gary Peters – action item.
Approve T-O Engineers Master Agreement – action item.
Approve employee policy manual revisions – action item.
Approve AIP 50 ARPA concessions grant – action item.
Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing to review compliance with the conditional-use permit for Howell Machine at 4093 Lucky Lane.
Election of officers – action item.