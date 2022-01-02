Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Consider reappointing Jim O’Connell to the Planning and Zoning Commission – action item.
Consider reappointing Leslie Smith to the fair board – action item.
Consider reappointing Tony Havens to the fair board – action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement with the Federal Highway Administration, the Idaho Transportation Department, the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, the Nez Perce Tribal Historic Preservation Office and the Nez Perce Tribe – action item.
Consider approving and adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision for a temporary construction/logging/right-of-way encroachment application and fee at the Road and Bridge Department – action item.
Consider declaring the commission’s intention to consider the proposed vacation and abandonment of certain public rights-of-way – action item
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building
Agenda items:
Meeting with the Planning and Building Department for a discussion on a fee waiver request for a rezoning application, enforcement, and other administrative issues.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Well 4 refurbishment status and cabling options.
Well 2 spare pump and motor.
Consider a sole-source contract for filtration.
Nomination and election of officers.
Appointment of attorney, secretary, auditor and engineer.
Budget, audit, union negotiation and natural resource committee appointments.
Executive session for pending litigation.