Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.

Agenda items:

Consider reappointing Jim O’Connell to the Planning and Zoning Commission – action item.

Consider reappointing Leslie Smith to the fair board – action item.

Consider reappointing Tony Havens to the fair board – action item.

Consider a memorandum of agreement with the Federal Highway Administration, the Idaho Transportation Department, the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, the Nez Perce Tribal Historic Preservation Office and the Nez Perce Tribe – action item.

Consider approving and adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision for a temporary construction/logging/right-of-way encroachment application and fee at the Road and Bridge Department – action item.

Consider declaring the commission’s intention to consider the proposed vacation and abandonment of certain public rights-of-way – action item

Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Place: Brammer Building

Agenda items:

Meeting with the Planning and Building Department for a discussion on a fee waiver request for a rezoning application, enforcement, and other administrative issues.

Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Place: 1520 Powers Ave.

Agenda items:

Well 4 refurbishment status and cabling options.

Well 2 spare pump and motor.

Consider a sole-source contract for filtration.

Nomination and election of officers.

Appointment of attorney, secretary, auditor and engineer.

Budget, audit, union negotiation and natural resource committee appointments.

Executive session for pending litigation.