Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via link on county’s website
Agenda items:
Sheriff John Hilderbrand, Palouse area law enforcement critical incident investigative team.
Treasurer Holly Steiner, request to fill open position.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, request for staffing, contracts, lease agreements.
Karst Riggers, building official, conditional use permits for Greg Keller, 2449 Westwood Ho Court, and Nathan Gentry, 1990 13th Street, Clarkston.
Holly Tietz, victim witness coordinator, grant renewal.
Mike White, public works director, landfill contract, Snake River Road project letter.
Mark Janowski, emergency management, homeland security grant.
Appointment of Benjamin Smith to Veterans Advisory Board.
Amendment to interlocal agreement with city of Asotin.
Town hall meeting on the new Asotin County Jail is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Asotin County fire station in the Clarkston Heights.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on six-year transportation plan.
Discussion of city property parcel as surplus.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization update.
National Infertility Week in Asotin.
Asotin Lions Club seeking special permit to sell beer and wine at fairgrounds on April 23-24.
Cemetery cleanup day set for May 22.
Memorial Day ceremony planned for May 31.
Discussion of tentative Asotin County Fair schedule.
Resolution to adopt six-year transportation plan.
Resolution to revise roofing permit fee and adding a manufactured home inspection fee.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office, 1294 Chestnut St., Clarkston
Zoom: zoom.us/j/91221814217
Phone: (253) 215-8782
Meeting ID: 912 2181 4217
Agenda items:
Future facilities planning discussion.
Board policy on gifts or donations.
Resolution seeking an emergency waiver of high school graduation credits.
Second reading and adoption of student fees, fines, charges.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: Online link available by contacting city clerk at (509) 758-5541.
Agenda items:
Letter to Congressman Mike Simpson regarding dam breaching plan.
Information from Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization about group’s status, following the census.
David Wilson appointment to planning commission.
Clarkston High School graduation parade.
Stormwater improvement plans on Poplar Street.
Agreements for professional services with Army Corps of Engineers, Systems Design West, Keller Associates.
Executive session on litigation.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: By Teleconference:
Call-in Number: (509) 254-2808
Access Code: 7581010
Agenda items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Valleyview Drive property options.
Resolution to surplus real property.
Resolution to sole source purchase equipment.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/546876877 or (646) 749-3122 access code 546-876-877
Agenda items:
Grade hardening/dust abatement bid opening.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/730477069 or (872) 240-3311 access code 730-477-069
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for county Mental Health Awareness Month and other administrative issues.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Proclamation in honor of Emergency Communication Officers Week.
Public hearing on a request to rezone several parcels on Ninth Street from low-density residential to community commercial.
Consent agenda, including minutes; an administrative plat for the Pontius Addition; accepting a right-of-way dedication from Lewis Clark Credit Union; change order for the Thain Road project for $33,007; an outdoor shooting range agreement with Nez Perce County; and vouchers payable — action item.
Confirming the appointment of Dustin Johnson as public works director — action item.
Consider the adoption of utility customer service policies and procedures — action item.
Consider a state/local agreement with the Idaho Transportation Department — action item.
Consider a bid award for slurry seal to Morgan Industries for $179,036 — action item.
Consider a bid award for seal and fog coat to Knife River Corporation for $492,000 — action item.
First reading of an ordinance regarding the rezone proposal from the earlier public hearing — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to implement the council’s decision to rezone certain property from agricultural transitional to suburban residential — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance related to land use public hearings and subsequent decisions — action item.
First, second and third readings of an ordinance to limit the speed on Albright Grade to 35 mph — action item.
Adoption and approval of ordinance summaries — action items.
Consider the reasoned statement for the earlier zone change — action item.
Consider an agreement to allow zero lot line development of two attached dwelling units – action item.
Consider the final plat for the planned unit development at Lindsay Creek Estates — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Normal Hill Campus, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Martha S. Baskin Outstanding Elementary Teacher Award announcement.
Consider establishing a date for the annual public hearing on the budget — action item.
Application to the Idaho State Department of Education for conducting summer school programs in the district for students in grades sixth-12th — action item.
Review district’s current COVID-19 protocol.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes and approval of invoices — action item.
Invoice for the Lewiston Tribune for $86.12 — action item.
Staff comments on the Cedar Avenue sewer project bid award and the downtown revenue allocation area.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Current budget and bills — action item.
Old business, including flag pole, signage, fireworks, community meeting/barbecue.
Chief’s report.
New business, including junior firefighter insurance.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Approval of the written decision on a request to rezone land on Lapwai Road from agricultural transitional to suburban residential — action item.
Public hearing to consider the conformity of a new Urban Renewal Agency revenue allocation area downtown for conformity to the comprehensive plan — action item.
Consideration of a preliminary subdivision plat for several phases of the Estates at Canyon Crest — action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave.
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Consider 2021 sign sponsorship program — action item.
Financial reports — action item.
Review financial institution proposals and possible account transfers — action item.
Gate admission rates proposal — action item.
Preliminary 2022 budget — action item.
Decision of board committees — action item.