Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
John Hilderbrand, sheriff, request to fill two open positions.
Chris Kemp, COO, agreement with Washington State office of Defense.
Karst Riggers, building official, long plat for Dimke Properties, 1600 block of Dustan Loop; conditional-use permit for 1701 Dustan Loop.
Steve Becker, solid waste supervisor, bid award for landfill project.
Correspondence, Snake River Road letter to Senator Mark Schoesler.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda:
Swearing-in for new council members — Mervin Schneider, Steve Cowdrey and Tim Ottma.
Modifying job description for deputy clerk position.
Discussion of building permit paperwork fees
Department reports
Mayor’s report
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Resolution on purchase of sanitation truck.
Committees and outside organizations.
Appoint mayor pro-tem.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatics Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Custodian assistance.
Staff training.
Attorney search.
Job descriptions.
Establish committees.
Five-year plan.
Dry aerobics.
Executive session on personnel.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Executive session, manager performance evaluation.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Port office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Oath of office for Dayna Weatherly-Wilson, a new port commissioner.
Review request for expanded use on a temporary basis of property at 102 14th St.
Ratify agreement with Protham for executive recruitment services.
Broadband updates.
Port of Lewiston
Time: 1 p.m. Monday
Place: Port District Administration building, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Select candidate to serve as the Port of Lewiston District 2 commissioner and installation of the commissioner.
Election of officers.
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: Port District Administration building, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider termination of a lease agreement with Bulldog On-Site Service.
Consider lease agreement with Jons Johns in the amount of $1,579.50 per month.
Discuss proposal to locate a truck shop in the Northport area.
Update on rail bridge repair.
Report on EDA grant application for cruise dock facility.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave.
Agenda items:
Audit for 2020 — action item.
Financial reports — action item.
Final fair reports — action item.
Update on availability of vendor application.
Staff travel reimbursement form — action item.
Board member mileage policy — action item.
Election for board positions.
Sponsorship trade with Western Recycling — action item.
Update on 2022 calendar.
Board committee decisions, including maintenance shop project, RV grant, budget committee and appoint a carnival committee — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a proposed $2,000 minimum fee/deposit for sewer line extensions — action item.
Adoption of Idaho standards for public works construction — action item.
Adoption of a revised application and provisions for construction of sewer lines — action item.
Amendment and revision of personnel policies and procedures manual regarding medical insurance and holidays — action items.
Review and evaluate equity buy-in fees — action item.
Purchase of a bypass pump — action item.
Employee wage increase and changes to benefits — action item.
Purchase of a control system upgrade from Advanced Control Systems for $44,259 with a recurring monthly fee of $643 — action item.
Bills and financial report — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Bills — action item.
Lift station no. 1 project — action item.
Fiscal year 2021 pipe repair projects — action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road
Agenda items:
Current budget and bills — action item.
Subdistricts legal description.
Vacant commissioner position — action item.
Clearwater Paper mutual aid agreement — action item.
Chief’s report.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Election of chair and vice chair — action item.
Initiate zoning code amendment to eliminate reference to “city manager” as administrator of two zoning code provisions — action item.
Preliminary plat for Northview Village — action item.
Public hearing on an amendment to reduce the minimal lot with from 60 feet to 50 feet when not abutting an alley — action item.
Public hearing on a variance application by Alexander Investors LLC for a reduction in the minimum number of parking spaces required at 1209 Main St. after remodeling the second and third floors into apartments — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Policy Board meeting for payment of invoices, Port of Lewiston cruise dock grant application, funding request for Clarkston Second Street overlay and other items — action items.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Transportation capital improvement plan update.
Minutes and election of officers — action items.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes and vouchers payable — action item.
Outgoing city councilor comments and adjournment of the 2020-21 council.
Administration of the oath of office to Mayor-elect Dan Johnson.
Administration of the oath of office to city councilors.
Presentation of certificates of election to mayor and city councilors.
Election of a council president — action item.
Approval of the 2021 street report — action item.
First, second and third reading of an ordinance to designate the Lewiston Tribune as the official newspaper of the city of Lewiston, changing city code to reflect the change to a mayor-council form of government, enacting a new chapter regarding business improvement districts and replacing “city manager” with “mayor” in several sections — action item.
City council orientation.
Advisory board and commission appointments — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Executive session to consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent or public school student.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Election of officers and minutes — action items.
Payment of $25,000 to the city of Lewiston for a local match for the Bryden Avenue preliminary design contract — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Appointment of Charles Ed Robel to the Planning and Zoning Commission — action item.
Approval of a grant application to Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation for a patrol boat for the sheriff’s office — action item.
Food services contract with Summit Food Services LLC — action item.
Authorization of coronavirus relief funds for the Board of Community Guardians to assist in the care of county wards — action item.
Several applications for retail alcohol beverage licenses — action item.
Recognition of Joyce Kaufman for 36 years of service as a victim’s advocate in the prosecutor’s office.
Sine die 2021 elected officials session and open the 2022 session.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Tom Beall Road slide repair bid opening.
Time: 7:30 a.m. Thursday
Agenda items:
Emergency Communications Joint Powers Board meeting to discuss a consolidated dispatch consulting contract.
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Agenda items:
Meeting with the county fair manager to discuss an RV grant application.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for a discussion on JUB Engineers review of East Burrell Avenue, discussion of the construction manager and bid process for the courthouse project, and other administrative issues.
Clarkston School District school board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office, 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://zoom.us/j/91221814217
Agenda items:
Certification of board of direction for four-year term, Russ Davis area 5, 2021-25; Jim Nelly, area 4, 2021-25
Appointment of director positions: president, vice president, legislative representative, WIAA representative — action item
Gifts to the district: $4,200 from Gary Hughes to Grantham Elementary, $3,300 from Gary Hughes to Grantham Elementary — action item
Lewiston School District school board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Elect board president and vice president of the board; appoint clerk and clerk pro tempore of the board — action item
Consider approving new course proposals at Lewiston High School — action item
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report and approve payments to vendors.
Director and committee reports.
District manager report.
Potential tax deed.
Well 4 refurbishment status — action item.
Well 2 sole-source purchase of pump and motor from Baker Hughes — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation.