Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Vouchers only.
Asotin County Planning Commission
Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Asotin County Fire District hall, 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Continuation of conditional-use permit application for new Asotin County Jail to be built along Sixth Avenue in a public/semi-public zone. Advisory group will make a recommendation to Board of County Commissioners for final decision.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
City council and library foundation reports.
Consent agenda, including minutes, statistical report and statement of expenses — action item.
Committee reports.
Director’s report, including outreach services vehicle update, grants update, staffing update and holiday schedule.
Request for funds from foundation for rooftop project — action item.
Approval of moving funds from trust to capital cash account — action item.
Approval of rooftop construction project expenses — action item.
Board member advocacy and talking points.
Director performance evaluation process.
Annual report.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Consideration and decision of the Nov. 3 public meetings — action item.
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action items.
Consider a memorandum of agreement with Lewis County — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement with the Nez Perce Tribe — action item.
Consider an intergovernmental agreement with the Nez Perce Tribe — action item.
Consider appointing Manderson Miles to the airport board for an additional three-year term — action item.
Consider the donation of a van to the airport — action item.
Other commission meetings at the Brammer Building
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Agenda items:
Road department update, including road blading schedule, logging/road permit, shop open house and other administrative issues.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Agenda items:
Sheriff’s office update, including microwave network project and other administrative issues.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for hazard fuel treatment discussion, Port of Lewiston agreement for broadband, Bedrock Creek Road update, and other administrative issues.
Executive session for personnel.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a request by Richard Woods and Bryan Hasenoehrl to waive road development standards associated with a proposed eight-lot subdivision and to allow the temporary use of Hepton Lane to newly subdivided lots.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
Place: 1520 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report and payments to vendors.
Director, committee, district manager reports.
Finance report, including tax deeds, first half of 2021 irrigation assessments due Dec. 20, and irrigation billing update.
Consider emergency action on well 4 — action item.
Pump and motor replacement — action item.
Column pipe refurbishment — action item.
Associated services to the relief of the emergency — action item.
Bid for 11th and Powers project — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Conference room, airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Appoint hospitality committee — action item.
Approve new logo — action item.
Bryden Drive easement vacation — action item.
Consider temporary lease amendment for Shooting Star Cafe — action item.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Public hearings on Port of Clarkston budget for 2022, Port of Clarkston supplemental budget for 2021, Port of Clarkston comprehensive scheme of harbor improvements, 2022 through 2027 and Port of Clarkston parks and recreation plan.
Resolutions on budget, levy certification, supplemental budget and comprehensive plan.
Update on marina transition.
Executive session for property disposition, lease negotiations and potential litigation.