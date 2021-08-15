Asotin County Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via link on county’s website.
Agenda items:
Executive session, contracts.
Chris Kemp, chief operating officer: resolution establishing CASA petty cash fund, request to fill open position in auditor’s office, Homeland Security integrated public alert warning system agreement — action items.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director: subcontractor agreement, Goodwill Industries developmental disabilities employment, subcontractor agreement, Quality Behavioral Health prevention services contract — action items.
City of Lewiston EMS intergovernmental agreement — action item.
VFW rental increase — action item.
Public Facilities Board appointment, Dean Vahlkamp — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., second floor.
Agenda items:
Juvenile Detention Center addition/remodel update.
Time: 10 a.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., second floor.
Agenda items:
Discussion on road construction and county permits in the Howard Estate property in the east Orchards — action item.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., main floor conference room.
Agenda items:
Resolution approving an agreement between Nez Perce County and Kootenai County.
Resolution authorizing Nez Perce County to release interest in reversion or claims to a possibility of reverter in real property transferred to Big Canyon Fire District.
Resolution approving a professional services agreement for engineering services for assistance in obtaining an MS4 permit between Nez Perce County and Keltic Engineering Inc.
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., second floor.
Agenda items:
Discussion on new courthouse project.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., second floor.
Agenda items:
Discussion of procedures for administrative use permits.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., second floor activity room.
Agenda items:
Public hearing: Urban Renewal Plan, Revenue Allocation Area No. 7, downtown/Normal Hill: Accepting testimony for the purposes of water main replacements, pedestrian corridor between downtown and Normal Hill, pedestrian and vehicular wayfinding, streets, parking areas, elimination of blight and other utility needs.
First reading of ordinance to approve an Urban Renewal Plan and Urban Renewal projects; approving the Urban Renewal Plan for Revenue Allocation Area No. 7 downtown/ Normal Hill area; creating a Revenue Allocation Area as part of such Urban Renewal Plan; describing the requirement for how the Nez Perce County Commissioners are to levy taxes by or for each taxing district in which Revenue Allocation Area No. 7 is located — action item.
Second reading of ordinance amending the annual appropriation ordinance for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2020, and ending Sept. 30, 2021, appropriating additional monies that are to be received by the city of Lewiston in the sum of $16,556, 650 — action item.
Second reading of ordinance considering fixing and establishing the tax certification on all taxable properties situated within the corporate limits of the city of Lewiston for the fiscal year commencing Oct. 1, 2021, and ending Sept. 30, 2022, for the purpose of providing and raising monies for municipal and corporate purposes; providing for the tax certification to the Nez Perce Board of County Commissioners in the amount of $23,366,000 — action item.
Resolution considering consenting to the assignment of the lease and development agreement dated Nov. 9, 1979, and the lease and development agreement dated July 14, 1980, from Roy A. Baldus and Tammy M. Baldus, dba Adams Lane Rentals, to WSR LLC — action item.
Consider approving the collective bargaining agreement between the city and International Association of
Firefighters Local 1773 for the period Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2024 — action item.