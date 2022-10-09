Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
State of Washington Department of Services for the Blind amendment — action item.
Permission to issue spot burn permits — action item.
Asotin/Anatone School District bus parking agreement — action item.
GCCM Justice Complex contract — action item.
Committee reports.
WDFW acquisition of Wheeler Property — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Budget workshop, discussion of proposed sewer collection rate increase.
Port of Lewiston Commission
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N, Lewiston
Agenda:
Renewal of lease with Lewis-Clark State College for .79 acres, effective Jan. 1 in the amount of $592 per month — action item.
Contract with Clearwater Economic Development Association in the amount of $25,000 for the administration of the Economic Development Administration award for the middle mile dark fiber build from Moscow to Grangeville — action item.
Reports on cruise boat dock, Northwest 4 Slide infrastructure development, dredging and bridge inspection.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Presentation by Mike Isaacs, airport director, expressing appreciation to the Lewiston Fire Department for its years of professional support to the airport and training of airport staff.
Public hearing and first reading of ordinance on the potential rezone for Millenium Trust of about 5,000 square feet generally located to the south of the single family dwelling at 932 Park Ave., from low density residential to community commercial — action item.
Public hearing, resolution and first reading of ordinance on potential comprehensive plan map amendment and rezone proposal by Travis Knox about land southeast of 918 Preston Ave. and west of 922 Preston Ave., from low density residential to community commercial — action item.
Public hearing and first reading of ordinance on proposal to amend Lewiston City Code regarding the composition of the Planning and Zoning Commission, removing provisions that are redundant and already in Idaho code — action item.
Public hearing and first reading of ordinance about flagpole lots — action item.
Public hearing and resolution on daily 18-hole cart rental fee at Bryden Canyon Golf Course — action item.
Consideration of adoption of Community Park master plan — action item.
Consideration of acceptance and agreement of State of Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, American Rescue Plan Act grant offer for drinking water treatment facility design and construction — action item.
Consideration of Idaho Water Resource Board Grant for 11th Avenue flood mitigation project for $106,382 — action item.
Consideration of purchase of two ambulances from Braun Northwest in the amount of $438,990 — action item.
Consideration of resolution declaring that an emergency exists and that the public interest and necessity demand the immediate expenditure of public money for the purchase of materials and services to repair or replace sanitary sewer pipe in the 1200 block of 21st Street and associated surfaces — action item.
First reading of ordinance amending city code regarding vacancies on the city council — action item.
Confirmation of Dan Rudolph to audit committee — action item.
Consideration of John Spickelmire as city liaison to the audit committee — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
2022 audit report — action item.
Consider approving contract with Kenaston Corporation for construction management services — action item.
Review possible dates and time to schedule meeting with District 6 and 7 legislators.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Grantham Elementary room 13, 1253 Poplar St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Bond discussion, Greg McCracken, BLRB Architects.
Gifts and donations to the district from Schweitzer Engineering Lab to $1,900 Highland Elementary and $1,000 to Lincoln Middle School — action item.
Consideration of adult meal price increase — action item.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Project updates.
Signing of vouchers.
Veteran wall.
Term limits.
Urban Renewal Agency Board
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: Lewiston City Hall, conference room, 1134 F St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Election of chairperson and vice chairperson — action items.
Revisit direction on next lines for East Orchards sewer — action item.
Terminate memorandum of understanding with school district — action item.
Update on director services.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Second floor conference of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Final plat for Cook’s Paradise Acres No. 3, Rodney Beck and Regina Dutson Beck as owners — action item.
Resolution about memorandum of agreement between Nez Perce County and Idaho County — action item.
Resolution about standard stockpile lease between Nez Perce County and Larry Vincent for one year — action item.
Resolution about standard stockpile lease between Nez Perce County and Robert Konen for one year — action item.
Resolution about standard stockpile lease between Nez Perce County and Joe Thompson and Devin Thompson for one year — action item.
Resolution on retail alcohol beverage license in Nez Perce County — action item.
Jet boat bid opening.
Other commission meetings:
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Main floor conference room of Brammer Building.
Agenda:
Deer Creek Road winter maintenance discussion.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor conference room of Brammer Building.
Agenda:
Executive session for personnel.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor conference room of Brammer Building.
Agenda:
Update with fair manager, including review of fair, upcoming events and staffing.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor conference room of Brammer Building.
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor, including revenue for public defense funding, courthouse update, agreement with Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter, Eagle’s Pointe lighting, and Warner pedestrian path.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: District Offices, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher approval.
Executive session, discussion of personnel issues.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Payroll checks.
Expense checks.
SMP workshop for council on Nov. 14.
Consultant/contractor reports.
Department reports.
Council communications.
Mayor’s report.
Consideration of ordinance related to incentive program for employees to waive city medical coverage to provide a cost savings to the city and establishing the city’s policy for such incentive.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Resolution accepting housing development water and sewer lines.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Wheatland Fire Protection District Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston.
Agenda:
Treasurer’s report on budget.
Fire chief’s report.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Office expansion room, park in front and enter office on south side of pavilion at 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Discussion of 4-H recreational vehicles.
Maintenance shop project — action item.
Executive session on personnel.
Disability Advisory Commission
Time: Noon Thursday.
Place: City of Lewiston, City Hall conference room, 1134 F St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Reports on Americans with Disability Act sub parts G of Title II, people first language training status and ADA playground equipment.
Lewis-Clark Valley MPO Policy Board
Time: 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor meeting room of the Bell Building at 215 D St., in Lewiston.
Agenda:
Report on budget.
Executive session for personnel.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Gravity Sewer Lift Station 5 — action item.
Fiscal year 2023 budget — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Central Orchards Sewer District office, 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Discussion of status of billings with the city of Lewiston for wastewater treatment services — action item.
Executive session for litigation — action item.
Discussion about setting public hearing for increasing late fees for delinquent accounts, nonsufficient funds check fees and charging a processing fee for delinquent accounts sent to the Nez Perce County tax collector — action item.