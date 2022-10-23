Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Business associates agreement between community services and Coast Transportation — action item.
Rural arterial program final prospectus — action item.
Local agency federal air project prospectus — action item.
Title VI Plan update — action item.
County business license processing agreement with Department of Revenue.
Public facilities district board appointment — action item.
Veterans relief fund guidelines — action item.
Committee reports.
Other agenda at Courthouse Annex:
Time: 1 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
2023 budget workshops.
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
2023 budget workshops.
Time: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
2023 budget workshops.
Time: 11 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
2023 budget workshops.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Payroll checks.
Expense checks.
SMP workshop for council on Nov. 14 directly following regular City Council meeting.
Consultant/contractor reports.
Clerk, Second Street trick or trunk, Nov. 5 craft fair.
Department reports.
Committee/liaison reports.
Mayor’s report.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Jenifer Middle School, 1213 16th St.
Agenda:
School building tour.
District accreditation process.
Preliminary testing data.
Proposed Idaho School Board Association resolutions.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Bond discussion from Bob Donaldson, bond consultant.
Gifts/donations for the district — $1,500 donation from Jeremy Burt to Clarkston High School to be used for the purchase of a new wrestling mat — action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin High School Library, 215 Second St.
Agenda:
Coaches union officers update.
Discussion and possible action on the price increase of adult meals.
Discussion and possible action on the 2022-23 highly capable plan.
Discussion and possible action on the 2022-23 teaching out of endorsement report.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston City Library, second floor, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing and ordinance about amendment to city code involving mailing public hearing notices to property owners for conditional use permit, change of nonconforming use, rezone and comprehensive plan amendment requests — action item.
Public hearing and first reading of ordinance updating regulations for manufactured home parks, including adding provisions for tiny house villages and transitional housing villages for homeless people — action item.
Amendment to the irrevocable trust agreement for the city of Lewiston employee benefit plan — action item.
Bid award for water treatment chemicals to Thatcher Company for aluminum sulfate and citric acid; and to Oxarc for sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide and calcium thiosulfate — action item.
Homelessness subcommittee update — action item.
First reading of ordinance involving public nuisances — action item.
Second and third readings of ordinance about standards for flag lot development — action item.
Second and third readings of ordinances declaring certain property be removed from the low density residential zone and included in the community commercial zone — action item.
Second and third readings of ordinance amending Lewiston city code about vacancies on the city council.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher signing.
2023 budget.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Main floor conference room of the Brammer Building at 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Resolution authorizing the issuance and providing for the negotiated sale of as much as $45 million in annual appropriation certificates of participation, series 2022, and authorizing a primary lease, annual appropriation lease agreement and an annual appropriation trust indenture — action item.
Amendment to master services agreement with Securus Technologies — action item.
Resolution for professional services agreement for on-call engineering services between Nez Perce County and Keller Associates — action item.
Disposition of surplus property — action item.
Findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision for an increase in solid waste fees — action item.
Standard stockpile lease between Nez Perce County and Marylou Cook for one year — action item.
Renewal of solid waste contract between Nez Perce County and Sunshine Disposal & Recycling — action item.
Authorization of Nez Perce County auditor’s office to destroy records — action item.
Amendment to a food service contract between Nez Perce County and Summit Food Service authorizing Shawn McDowell as director of Nez Perce County Justice Services to execute the amendment.
Adjustment of fiscal year 2022 budget — action item.
Five-year lease agreement and fiscal funding addendum between Nez Perce County and De Lage Landen Financial Services — action item.
Other agenda on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Discussion of roads and winter schedule.
Executive session for personnel.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Aquatic Center reports.
Comments from the directors.
Finance committee.
Facility committee.
Fund raising.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization technical advisory committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor meeting room of the Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Updates on scoping studies on 21st Street access management plan, Thain Road corridor study and access management plan, Lewiston pavement assessment, public transportation planning and bike master plan update.
Updates form member agencies on 19th Avenue sidewalk, 2022/2023; Bryden Avenue Phase 1 design, 2022/2023; Bridge, Second Street and Diagonal intersection, 2022; Clarkston 13th Street roundabouts; Clearwater Memorial Bridge, 2023/2024; Snake River Avenue track removal, 2022; Interstate Bridge painting, 2023/2024; Aht’Way interchange project, 2022.
City of Lewiston Audit Committee
Time: 4 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Hall, back conference room, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Pre-audit planning discussion.
Discussion of operational or financial areas of the city that the committee may wish to have audit firm review.
Discussion of vacancies on audit committee and process to fill them.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Conference room of administration building, 3632 Stearman St.
Agenda:
Board compliance training.
Parking contract with Spaces USA — action item.
Emergency services agreement — action item.
ICRMP Insurance — action item.
T-O task order for PFC application No. 7 — action item.