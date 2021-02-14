Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Link at www.co.asotin.wa.us or (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898
Agenda items:
Veteran’s Advisory Board, VSO appointment letter — action item.
Executive session, real estate.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/974546909
or (224) 501-3412 access code 974-546-909
Agenda items:
Discussion on state broadband grant funded projects with AirBridge Broadband.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/658994813
Or (571) 317-3122 access code 658-994-813
Agenda items:
Consider authorizing the auditor’s office to destroy financial records — action item.
Consider supporting Idaho County’s Gem Grant application through the Idaho Department of Commerce — action item.
Consider a five-year lease agreement and fiscal funding addendum with De Lage Landen Financial Services Inc. — action item.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/900041869 or (224) 501-3412 access code 900-041-869
Agenda item:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for discussion of a new urban renewal area and other administrative issues.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/952237717
or (872) 240-3212 access code 952-237-717
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building to discuss a building permit violation, other code violations in the county, the Federal Emergency Management Agency RiskMAP project and other administrative issues.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/787487701 or (571) 317-3122 access code 787-487-701
Agenda items:
Sheriff’s office update, including a discussion of the role of the waterways deputy, investigations, and other administrative issues.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Airport operations building conference room, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston, or (425) 436-6376, access code 3601515
Agenda items:
Consent to sublease from Frontier Aviation and Jet Center LLC to Lohman — action item.
Apply and request bids for Federal Aviation Administration AIP grant 46 — action item.
Short-term land lease with Valley Air LLC — action item.
Short-term land lease with Leading Edge LLC — action item.
Change employee benefits package — action item.
Change order No. 1 for terminal boarding area project — action item.
Discussion of rental rates for landside leases.
Executive session about potential litigation.
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Executive session to discuss personnel.
Consider taking official action to approve next steps in selection for district superintendent — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave., Zoom meeting invitation available at (208) 746-8235
Agenda items:
Domestic-only annexation hearing.
Appoint Nikki Gilbertson as the board secretary — action item.
Consider domestic-only annexation.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Executive session to conduct student hearing.
Order of the board in the matter of recommendation for expulsion — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Director’s report, including technology update; lead library assistant and reorganization; security camera policy; grant award; and noon opening on March 24 for professional development.
Request for funds from foundation for rooftop project — action item.
Approval of moving funds from trust to capital cash accounts — action item.
Approval of rooftop construction project expenses — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Building improvement priorities and capital funds.
Furnishings for rooftop gallery — action item.
Proposed surplus material — action item.
Draft job description for library board members — action item.
U.S. Department of Labor partnership — action item.