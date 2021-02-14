Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Place: Link at www.co.asotin.wa.us or (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898

Agenda items:

Veteran’s Advisory Board, VSO appointment letter — action item.

Executive session, real estate.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/974546909

or (224) 501-3412 access code 974-546-909

Agenda items:

Discussion on state broadband grant funded projects with AirBridge Broadband.

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/658994813

Or (571) 317-3122 access code 658-994-813

Agenda items:

Consider authorizing the auditor’s office to destroy financial records — action item.

Consider supporting Idaho County’s Gem Grant application through the Idaho Department of Commerce — action item.

Consider a five-year lease agreement and fiscal funding addendum with De Lage Landen Financial Services Inc. — action item.

Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/900041869 or (224) 501-3412 access code 900-041-869

Agenda item:

Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for discussion of a new urban renewal area and other administrative issues.

Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/952237717

or (872) 240-3212 access code 952-237-717

Agenda items:

Meeting with Planning and Building to discuss a building permit violation, other code violations in the county, the Federal Emergency Management Agency RiskMAP project and other administrative issues.

Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/787487701 or (571) 317-3122 access code 787-487-701

Agenda items:

Sheriff’s office update, including a discussion of the role of the waterways deputy, investigations, and other administrative issues.

Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board

Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Airport operations building conference room, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston, or (425) 436-6376, access code 3601515

Agenda items:

Consent to sublease from Frontier Aviation and Jet Center LLC to Lohman — action item.

Apply and request bids for Federal Aviation Administration AIP grant 46 — action item.

Short-term land lease with Valley Air LLC — action item.

Short-term land lease with Leading Edge LLC — action item.

Change employee benefits package — action item.

Change order No. 1 for terminal boarding area project — action item.

Discussion of rental rates for landside leases.

Executive session about potential litigation.

Lewiston School Board special meeting

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St.

Agenda items:

Executive session to discuss personnel.

Consider taking official action to approve next steps in selection for district superintendent — action item.

Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

Place: 1520 Powers Ave., Zoom meeting invitation available at (208) 746-8235

Agenda items:

Domestic-only annexation hearing.

Appoint Nikki Gilbertson as the board secretary — action item.

Consider domestic-only annexation.

Executive session for pending litigation.

Lewiston School Board special meeting

Time: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.

Agenda items:

Executive session to conduct student hearing.

Order of the board in the matter of recommendation for expulsion — action item.

Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees

Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday

Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org

Agenda items:

Director’s report, including technology update; lead library assistant and reorganization; security camera policy; grant award; and noon opening on March 24 for professional development.

Request for funds from foundation for rooftop project — action item.

Approval of moving funds from trust to capital cash accounts — action item.

Approval of rooftop construction project expenses — action item.

Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.

Building improvement priorities and capital funds.

Furnishings for rooftop gallery — action item.

Proposed surplus material — action item.

Draft job description for library board members — action item.

U.S. Department of Labor partnership — action item.

