Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Karst Riggers, building official, Headgates Park update.
Dustin Johnson, public works director, additional Avista street light contracts.
Karl Dye, Valley Vision update.
Resolution on effects on southeastern Washington economy if dam breaching is approved.
Asotin County Stormwater Team
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Stormwater construction.
Operation and maintenance update.
Finances.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda items:
2019 building inspector contracts.
Recovery month in Asotin.
Street project updates.
Resolution declaring microwave antenna, radio system, equipment and structures as surplus property.
Resolution allowing councilors to serve as volunteer firefighters, ambulance personnel or reserve law enforcement officers.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Presentation from Michelle Peters, Visit LC Valley.
Finance/administration committee report on audit report and current bills.
Asotin County Jail Advisory Committee
Time: 1 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Courthouse annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Discussion of proposed jail and feedback from town hall meeting.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
City of Clarkston sewer system operator agreement.
Change Sept. 24 meeting date.
Manager and commissioner reports.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m., Thursday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Resolution in support of the lower Snake River dams and the federal Columbia River Power System, recognizing its role in environmental stewardship.
Revision in greenhouse gas policy under previous resolution, adding the planting of trees.
Application for city of Clarkston lodging tax for 2020 for more improvements to cruise boat docks.
Conversation with yacht owners about lack of pump-out options and diesel fuel.
Executive session for lease negotiations, property disposition and personnel.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: city library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Proclamation for National Child Passenger Safety Week.
Public hearing for proposed water rate changes.
Consent agenda, including minutes; declaring Control Systems Technology as the only reasonably available vendor for certain water and wastewater equipment; and vouchers payable — action item.
Aircraft rescue and firefighting services agreement with the airport — action item.
Consider an amended recycling contract with Sanitary Disposal Inc. — action item.
Consider wastewater fee changes — action item.
Consider an amended joint powers agreement with the airport — action item.
Consider an agreement for professional services with JUB Engineers — action item.
First reading of an ordinance regarding right-of-way regulations for wireless communication facilities — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to amend city code regarding sidewalks — action item.
Third reading of an ordinance regarding accessory apartments — action item.
Third reading of an ordinance regarding water used by city departments — action item.
Adoption and approval of ordinance summaries — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Executive session for personnel, property acquisition and pending litigation.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services board room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Recognition of 2019-20 Teachers of the Year.
Introduction of new elementary school principal.
Consideration of proposed overnight student trips for 2019-20 school year — action item.
Reaffirm authorized athletic programs for grades seven-12 — action item.
Review status of asbestos in Lewiston schools as required by federal law.
Hiring recommendation, employment of close relatives — action item.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes and invoices — action item.
Approval of invoice for Lewiston Tribune — action item.
Board member comments.
Staff comments.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Orchid Room, 301 Main St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Notice of possible quorum at open house for proposed downtown business improvement district.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Preliminary plat application for Lindsay Creek Estates — action item.
Public hearing on an application for a conditional use permit by Michael Clendenon — action item.
Public hearing on a proposed zoning code amendment to eliminate temporary vendors from zoning district use regulations in favor of regulation through the business license code — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider medical and vision insurance with Regence BlueShield of Idaho — action item.
Consider a food service contract with CBM Managed Services — action item.
Consider an amendment to the food service contract — action item.
Consider a cooperative agreement for University of Idaho Extension programs — action item.
Certification of levies — action item.
National Child Passenger Safety Week proclamation.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for a Howell bankruptcy update; setting up a bonus plan; school ground vacation certification; citizen’s justice award; and other issues.
Time: 4 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Board of Community Guardians meeting, including minutes; various updates; guardian assignments; board applications; and other business — action items.
Executive session for records exempt from disclosure — action item.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items
Guest speaker Lt. Jeff Klone from the police department.
Discussion of mental health issues — action item.
Discussion of police actions with mental health issues — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Fiscal years 2020-24 transportation improvement program review and discussion — action item.
Unified planning work program budget update — action item.
Director’s report and board member comments.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Budget — action item.
Bills — action item.
Flagpole status.
Proposed October open house meeting.
Chief’s report.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Discussion and consideration of bid by TR Painting — action item.
Discussion and consideration of increasing service fees for returned checks — action item.
Discussion and consideration of changing date for October meeting — action item.
Patron input, staff report and attorney’s report.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Payment of bills — action item.
Engineering contract for sewer line rehab project — action item.
Customer billing — action item.
Budget for 2020 — action item.
User fee rates — action item.