Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 2 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor conference room, Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Reubens Gifford Road flood damage repair bid announcement.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building.
Agenda:
Sheriff’s office update including agreement with Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter and boat patrol.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building.
Agenda:
Meeting with prosecutor including courthouse update.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: Main floor of Brammer Building.
Agenda:
Crushed aggregate bid opening.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Set rates for 2022 irrigation assessments — action item.
Dump truck bids — action item.
JUB contract — action item.
LOID election for division No. 4 and No. 7 — action item.
Executive session for potential litigation.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Recreational vehicle park application, Mark Swanson, 2534 Appleside Blvd. — action item.
Opioid allocation agreement — action item.
Resolution setting quarterly meetings for Asotin County Finance Committee — action item.
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Project updates.
Veterans’ wall.
Voucher signing.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Election of board positions — action item.
Adoption of 2022-23 maintenance and capital budget — action item.
Rates and fees policy — action item.
Reed et al. sublease to Tom Uhling — action item.
Maiorana sublease to Joe and Leslie Anderson — action item.
Maiorana sublease to Scott Wohl — action item.
Beier option to renew — action item.
Executive session for negotiations involving trade in which the governing body is in competition with governing bodies in other states or nation.
Port of Clarkston
Time: Noon Wednesday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Work session for 2023 budget, comprehensive plan and comprehensive scheme of harbor improvements.
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Resolution to contract with Municipal Research and Services Center in Washington to host small works roster — action item.
Updates on dredging and broadband.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., first-floor meeting room
Agenda:
City of Lewiston Council report.
Library Foundation report.
Review of statistical report.
Approval of statement of expenses.
Committee reports.
Director’s report.
Rooftop door repair update.
Priorities for future purchases and improvements.
Role of art committee.
Executive session.
Lewiston Homelessness Subcommittee
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., second-floor conference room
Agenda:
Citizens comments.
Continued discussion regarding homelessness.