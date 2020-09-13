Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Online at www.co.asotin.wa.us.
Agenda items:
Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator, agreement and contract with Department of Children, Youth and Family Services.
Victoria Scalise, federal programs manager, general services administration contract modification.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, community action partnership agreement with Asotin County, employment contract with Opportunities Unlimited.
Jeff Wiemer, regional stormwater coordinator, urban stormwater retrofit, Emergency Medical Services rural district.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing comprehensive plan and critical areas.
Riverpointe Park discussion.
Presentation of land conveyance.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office, 1294 Chestnut St., on Zoom at zoom.us/j/91221814217 or by calling (253) 215-8782, meeting ID 912 2181 4217.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 protocols discussion.
Work session planning meetings discussion.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: Link for online-only meeting available from city clerk at (509) 758-5541.
Consent agenda:
Agreement for professional services with Keller Associates.
Supplemental agreement for Bridge, Second and Diagonal streets.
Asotin County Stormwater Team
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Meeting will be online
Agenda items:
Public education.
Construction updates.
Operations and maintenance.
Finance and documentation.
Project presentation.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on the 2020 ADA transition plan.
Public hearing on a proposed comprehensive plan map future land use designation from low density residential to commercial, and a rezone from the Normal Hill South zone to light industrial for property owned by Travis Knox just east of Snake River Avenue and south of 11th Avenue.
Consent agenda, including minutes; termination of an agreement with Baker & Taylor LLC for library materials and services; a resolution creating an ad hoc advisory board for the Downtown Lewiston Business Improvement District; dedicating the south end of Fenton Park as a public right of way; an agreement with the Lewiston School district for resource officer services; declaring Control System Technology as the only reasonably available vendor for computer systems for the water and wastewater divisions; considering Anatek Labs as the only reasonably available vendor for laboratory testing services for water and wastewater samples; and vouchers payable — action item.
Consider adopting the 2020 ADA transition plan — action item.
Consider authorizing the mayor to sign applications, grant agreements and amendments, and other documents related to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality drinking water facilities planning grants — action item.
Consider purchasing two John Deere mowers for $80,050 — action item.
Consider conveying ownership of a 1998 fire truck for $10,000 to the city of Craigmont — action item.
Consider amending a resolution declaring the intention of the city to establish a business improvement district — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to implement the council’s decision regarding the Knox property — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
City Council report.
Foundation report.
Consent agenda, including minutes, review of statistical report and approval of statement of expenses — action item.
Committee reports.
Staff reports on library financials.
Director’s report on personnel, professional development, projects and programming publicity.
Request funds from the foundation for the rooftop project — action item.
Approval of moving funds from trust to capital cash accounts — action item.
Approval of rooftop construction project expenses — action item.
Canopy project completion expenses — action item.
Library director evaluation final review.
Capital improvement plan for 2021-25.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report and payment to vendors — action item.
Director and committee reports.
District manager report.
Finance report.
Resolution to set rates for 2020 irrigation assessments — action item.
Insurance renewal — action item.
District election for division 5 and division 6 — action item.
Declare offices closed for Columbus Day — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.