Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.
Agenda items:
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, on consideration of individual pre-employment transition services student paid work experience agreement — action item.
Chris Kemp, COO, on request to purchase motor vehicles — action item.
Request from BOE to meet outside of regular session — action item.
Committee reports.
Executive session.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main Floor Brammer Building Conference Room, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston. Online at meet.goto.com/286584741, on phone at (786) 535-3211, access code 286-584-741.
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution to adopt the updated Nez Perce County All Hazard Mitigation Plan — action item.
Consideration of resolution to approve of Charla Hall, as Nez Perce County HR coordinator, to execute a NW Data Exchange – corporate compensation data license agreement — action item.
Consideration of resolution to provide for determination and disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County — action item.
Consideration of resolution authorizing Douglas A. Zenner, as chairman of the Board of the Nez Perce County Commissioners, to execute a supplemental agreement for the Southwick Road Safety Improvement Project No. A020 (605), by and between Nez Perce County and David Evans and Associates Inc. — action item.
Consideration of resolution declaring Nez Perce County’s intent to solicit bids for the construction of a Nez Perce County Fair Maintenance Building — action item.
Consideration of resolution authorizing Douglas A. Zenner, as chairman of the Board of the Nez Perce County Commissioners, to execute on behalf of the Board of Commissioners, an Idaho State Department of Agriculture Award of 2022 State General Fund Cost Share Funds for the Clearwater Basin CWMA Project — action item.
Other commission agendas at second floor conference room at the Brammer Building
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Gun Club Road safety audit presentation by Keller Associates.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Consideration of request to waive the requirement that a survey of all subject properties be completed, that a new metes and bounds legal description be created for the remainder parcel, and the requirement that a 10-foot utility easement required along the road for the remainder parcel by applicant Randy Keatts, 31388 Thiessen Road.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor.
Ordinance review.
Courthouse update.
Executive session, pending litigation.
Port of Lewiston
Time: 2 p.m. Monday
Place: Port District Administration building, 1626 Sixth Ave N., North Lewiston.
Agenda:
Development of the fiscal year 2023 draft budget.
Other Port of Lewiston agenda at Port District Administration building
Time: noon Wednesday
Agenda:
Consider an amendment to the interlocal agreement between the Port of Lewiston and Port of Whitman County to include fees, management and administrative services for the Port of Lewiston’s Fiber-To-The-Home program — action item.
Commission committee reports
Financial report — action item
Act on claims — action item
Executive session
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda:
Special event application, Happy Day Catering applying to have full bar at Asotin County Fair.
Consultant/contractor report.
Clerk report on Asotin Vendor Street Fair, special event application for Vendor Street Fair, vendor applications in packet.
Department reports.
Committee/liaison report.
Mayor’s report.
Resolution to revise building permit fees.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston City Library, second floor, 411 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Financial report — six months ended March 31, 2021.
Public stormwater utility vacation request.
Testimony on request to annex the undeveloped southerly 35.19 acres generally
located to the north of Frontier Drive and to assign a Comprehensive Plan Land Use Designation of low-density residential in the proposed Northview Legacy Addition Planned Unit Development Zoning District.
Considering the subdivision of approximately 1.27 acres of property currently occupied by a storage building, shop and single family residence located at 1008 Airway Ave. into three lots — action item.
Considering a public right of way dedication from Idaho Central Credit Union to the city of Lewiston – action item.
Considering approval of the Vouchers Payable dated March 18, 2022, through March 31, 2022 — $1,288,753.90 – action item.
Considering vacating a storm water drainage and sewer line easement – action item.
Considering awarding the bid for the demolition of 854/858 Main St. to Crea Construction Inc. in the amount of $132,580 – action item.
Implementing decision to annex land into the Lewiston city limits – action item.
Implementing decision declaring that certain newly annexed real property be included in the Planned Unit Development (PUD) Zone; amending the official zoning map; approving the Northview Legacy Addition Planned Unit Development Agreement between city and Simon Howard, Matthew Howard and Jennifer Howard – action item.
Amending Lewiston city code to update the city of Lewiston Area of City Impact boundary map – action item.
Amending Chapter 2 (administration) of the Lewiston City Code – action item.
Amending City Code by removing the reference to City Manager and by removing the reference to City Manager and providing the Public Works Director may determine that the requirement for planter strips is unfeasible due to existing conditions – action item.
Implementing the council’s decision to rezone certain real property from medium density residential to planned unit development; amending the official zoning map of the City of Lewiston; approving the NAADI Healthcare Planned Unit Development Agreement between the City and Naadi Healthcare Lewiston LLC – action item.
Time: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Open house where the effects of removing or keeping the lower Snake River dams will be discussed.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Finance/administration reporter, audit report on current bills.
Committee reports.
Resolution on Belmont Way hearing.
Special event, I Made the Grade.
Proclamation, Love Thy Neighbor Month.
Proclamation, National Infertility Awareness Week.
Memorandum of agreement on FIIRE pilot program.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
Consider approving fiscal year 2023 maintenance and construction project – action item.
Consider approving applications to the State Department of Education for conducting summer school programs for students grades 6-12 – action item.
Consider authorizing two summer opportunities for district students – action item.
Consider adopting resolution to accept donation and declare naming recognition – action item.
Planning for negotiations with the Lewiston Education Association for the 2022-23 contract year – action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office 1294 Chestnut St. or on zoom at https://zoom.us/j/91221814217
Agenda:
Consideration of K-8 science curriculum adoption – action item.
Consideration of sexual health curriculum adoption – action item.
Consideration of May board meeting date change – action item.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency Board
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: Lewiston City Hall conference room, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Discussion with Mayor Dan Johnson about how URA fits into his administration.
Amendment of bylaws — action item.
Consideration of resolution pertaining to signatures on official documents — action item.
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Signing of vouchers.
Project updates.
Voucher signing time change.
Certificate of training.
Website update.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: District offices, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Conduct general business of the district.
Annual training.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Valley Vision presentation by Scott Corbitt and Debbie Baker.
Ratify agreement for appraisal with Terry Rudd relating to land in and around WWTF.
Dredging four Port of Clarkston berthing areas.
SEPA declaration of significance.
Other dredging-related items.
On-going requests of Corps of Engineers.
Ratify contracts with outside plant maintenance, Ron Glessner.
Putting West Clarkston Heights FTTH out to bid.
Commissioner reports.
Executive director’s report.
Work session.
Executive session.
Recognition for retired commissioners.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Expansion room, south side of fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave.
Agenda:
Judge pay policy — action item.
Financial report — action item.
Credit card account and signer — action item.
P1FCU account signers — action item.
Ticketing system for fair — action item.
Buildings and grounds and equipment rental rate increase proposal for 2023 — action item.
2023 preliminary budget — action item.
Board committees, maintenance shop, RV grant, Avista grant.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: Lewiston City Hall back conference room, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Public Works Director Dustin Johnson reviews the ADA Transition Plan 2021 update.
Library Director Lynn Johnson presents on how the library accommodates individuals with disabilities.
A representative from the Area Agency on Aging will discuss difficulties faced by senior citizens and how the city may be able to assist.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, second floor meeting room, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Review of the criteria set for urbanized areas with the 2020 Census.
MPO Policy Board meeting time discussion.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consideration of agreement and status of billing with the city of Lewiston for wastewater treatment services – action item.
Consideration of low-income home water assistance vendor agreement with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare – action item.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report – action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston.
Agenda:
Treasurer’s report, current budget, bills – action item.
Sub-districts legal description agreement – action item.
Fire chief’s report.