Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator, Building Blocks Pediatric Therapy Contract — action item.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, Community Development Block Grant contract closeout report — action item.
Veterans Advisory Board, John Hoene reappointment — action item.
Executive sessions for personnel and contract negotiations.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m., Thursday.
Place: Port office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Broadband expansion including accepting rural broadband award and confirming match of $300,000.
Staff hiring and succession planning.
Update on high-level concept for rivershore development.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Resolution approving a contract and agreement for services between Nez Perce County and Avertest LLC, dba Averhealth.
Resolution authorizing Nez Perce County staff to amend Resolution No. 2021-01-102, instrument No. 891135 to correct a scrivener’s error in the resolution number.
Resolutions appointing Justin Luther, James Washington, Clint Waffle, Alan “Chad” Erickson and Mark Moog to the Nez Perce County Waterways Committee.
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Audit Presentation by Presnell Gage.
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Meet with Idaho Office of Emergency Management Director Brad Richey for discussion on ideas or concerns from the county.
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Building and approach permits on roads anticipated for acceptance by Nez Perce County.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Request to waive the minimum lot size requirement for a boundary line adjustment. Hepton Lane, tax parcels RP35N05W025175 and RP35N05W025500. Jared and Michelle Andrews, applicants.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Fraternal Order of Police negotiations.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday.
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Nez Perce County Courthouse concept: Presentation on the plans for the Nez Perce County Courthouse, Douglas Havens.
Homeless shelter: Review and discussion of Homeless Shelter Regulations, Laura Von Tersch, Alan Nygaard.
Salary scale: Presentation of the final proposed salary scale.
1800 block Bryden vacation: Discussion as to whether Public Works may accept an application from people who would like to petition for the vacation of the 1800 Block of Bryden Avenue without notarized consent letters from all adjacent property owners under current Lewiston City Code provisions, Dustin Johnson.
Purchase of port property: Discussion regarding a potential property purchase agreement between the city of Lewiston and the Port of Lewiston, Dustin Johnson.
Dam breaching: Discussion as to whether the City Council would hike to schedule this topic for a town hall meeting or a future work session, Alan Nygaard.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Interview nine candidates for open board member position.