Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Kelly Ryan, juvenile services director, Administrative Office of the Courts interagency agreement.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, business associates agreement with Unleashed Marketing + Design, Opportunities Unlimited development disabilities employment fee for service contract.
Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator, request to fill open early interventionist position.
Chuck Eaton, public works director, Western Construction — landfill early earthwork project change order.
Fair board appointments for Margaret Baker, Nicole Triplett, Chloe Renzelman.
Executive session on contracts.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
State and local agreement for the Waha and Lapwai road curves between Nez Perce County and the Idaho Transportation Department — action item.
Solid waste site lease agreement between Nez Perce County and Richard Williams — action item.
Agreement for professional services between Nez Perce County and HMH LLC — action item.
Determination and disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County — action item.
First reading of ordinance about the minimum lot area and building height requirement for F-1 zoning district — action item.
Other Nez Perce County Commission agendas on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Work session with Sunshine Disposal.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Meeting with fair manager about soccer fields, future building growth and fair updates.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Reports on flood damage, Cherrylane Bridge, Lenore Bridge feasibility study, Tammany School Zone, Soldier’s Meadow Road, Lewiston maintenance yard, Tammany chip seal, FY-23 winter de-icers, Thunder Hill Road and Deer Creek Road.
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Stormwater utility discussion with the city of Lewiston.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Meeting with prosecutor including updates on courthouse and sick leave bank.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Reports from councilors and mayor.
Weed and tree control.
Report from clerk on Asotin Days.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing and resolution on public works fees for right-of-way or easement vacations, right-of-way permits, and subdivision reviews for fiscal year 2023 — action item.
Second and third reading on reappointment process for members of city advisory boards and commissions — action item.
Third reading of ordinance setting the budget for fiscal year that starts Oct. 1 — action item.
Third reading of ordinance setting property tax revenue for the city of Lewiston $23.3 million for fiscal year starting Oct. 1 — action item.
Third reading of ordinance appropriating $19.3 million for the fiscal year that started Sept. 30 — action item.
Reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for subdivision application submitted by Jon Ruark for 1524 Ninth Ave. — action item.
Agreement for 19th Avenue sidewalk infill — action item.
Water treatment plant contract amendment — action item.
Public hearing and resolution on forgone taxes — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: DeAtley Career Technical Center, 3125 Cecil Andrus Way
Agenda:
Consider accepting resignation from certified employee under policy 4130 contracts, professional personnel — action item.
Safe and secure protocol update.
District accreditation process.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Special school board budget hearing.
Adjourn special school board budget hearing — action item.
2022-23 Holy Family transportation agreement — action item.
2022-23 School resource officer agreement — action item.
Second reading and adoption of policy 2161, special education and related services for eligible students — action item.
Consideration of bond related services provided by Bob Donaldson — action item.
Consideration to add Clarkston High School concession as an Associated Student Body fundraiser — action item.
Consideration of the comprehensive school program transition plan — action item.
Consideration of proposed redistricting of director districts — action item.
Ratification of the 2022-25 Clarkston Classified Association agreement — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on annexation petition from Port of Clarkston.
Memorandum of agreement for school resource officer.
School resource officer agreement with Clarkston School District.
Petition for annexation from Port of Clarkston.
Findings of fact and conclusion of law.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda Items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery Office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher signing.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Scott Stoll, director, report on aquatic center.
Comments from directors.
Fundraising discussion, finance and facility committee reports, rewrite direction evaluation form.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization technical advisory committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Updates on 19th Avenue sidewalk, Bryden Avenue phase 1 design, Intersection of Bridge Second and Diagonal streets, 13th Street roundabouts in Clarkston, Second Street overlay in Clarkston, Clearwater Memorial Bridge, Snake River Avenue track removal, Interstate Bridge painting and Aht’Way Interchange project.