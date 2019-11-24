Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Public hearing to consider revenue sources and increase in property taxes.
Public hearing on temporary winter closure of Cougar Creek Road.
Dustin Johnson, public works director, the Ridges urban stormwater retrofit design ecology grant; landfill recycling site sponsor agreement with Lewis Clark Saddle Club, Heights Elementary and Lincoln Middle School ADA ramp and sidewalk improvements local agency agreement, Snake River Road local agency supplements.
Karst Riggers, building official, variance for Brandon Barnea at 1824 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Chris Kemp, chief operating officer, state office of public defense 2020 grant award.
Executive session on personnel issues.
2020 budget workshop.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Public hearing on annual property tax increase.
Asotin County Public Utility District to schedule diving of water tanks.
Resolution increasing the regular levy from previous year.
Resolution verifying certification of the 2020 emergency medical services and ambulance property tax levy.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office, 1294 Chestnut St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Presentation on comprehensive graduate rate grant for the Educational Opportunity Center.
Year end report for 2018-19.
Certification of 2020 excess property taxes — action item.
First reading of policy on reimbursement for goods and services — action item.
Second reading and adoption of board policy for Associated Student Bodies — action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
MakerSpace presentation.
Administrator, business manager and superintendent reports.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City hall, 829 Fifth St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Second reading of ordinances on 2020 sewer rates, sanitation rates, sanitation cart rentals.
Outdoor advertising permit with Washington State Department of Transportation.
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 5 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Executive session to conduct expulsion hearing.
Order of the board in the matter of recommendation for expulsion — action item.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Monday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda Items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
City of Asotin operations agreement approval.
2020 budget hearing.
Manager and commissioner reports.
Arrow Junction Fire Protection District
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 24700 Hewett Road, Juliaetta
Agenda items:
Financial report.
Election and officers.
Year-end activity report.
Winter maintenance and upkeep.
Acquisition and action plan for 2020.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Economic impact study presentation by Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton.
Presentation on the Growth Smart Idaho award.
Financial presentation.
Consent agenda, including minutes; a resolution for a sole-source contract for a spare motor and associated parts for well 6; accepting a right-of-way dedication; accepting sidewalk, pedestrian access, public utility and access, and public stormwater utility and access easements; ratification of a loan offer from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for drinking water treatment design and construction; and vouchers payable — action item.
Canvass of election results — action item.
Professional services agreement with Control Systems Technology — action item.
First amendment of the Joint Powers Agreement with Nez Perce County for prosecution services — action item.
Transportation plan consultant agreement — action item.
A state/local agreement for reconstruction of Thain Road from Stewart to Cedar avenues — action item.
Third addendum to the intergovernmental agreement for Southway Bridge surface repair — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Advisory board and commission appointments — action item.
Executive session for imminently likely litigation — action item.