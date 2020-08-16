Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., livestream available at www.cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Progress report on wastewater treatment plant improvements.
Public hearing on wastewater fees.
Public hearing on sanitation rates.
Vouchers payable — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to amend city code relating to right-of-way regulations for wireless communications facilities — action item.
Second readings of ordinances fixing and establishing the tax certification on all taxable properties situated within the corporate limits of the city of Lewiston for the fiscal year spanning Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021, for the purpose of raising monies for municipal and corporate purposes; providing for the tax certification to the Nez Perce Board of County Commissioners in the amount of $23,150,960 — action items.
Third reading of an ordinance amending city code regarding disasters and civil defense — action item.
Consider a resolution amending wastewater fees — action item.
Consider a resolution amending solid waste, yard waste and recycling fees — action item.
Consider restating and amending fees for vacations of public rights-of-way, easements, plats, right-of-way permits, subdivisions, applications for wireless communications facilities, appeals of public works orders or decisions, and parade and public assembly applications — action item.
Executive session to acquire an interest in real property not owned by a public agency — action item.
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: former Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave.
Agenda items:
Declare operational level and parameters for opening schools — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 4 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items.
Notice of a possible quorum of trustees present for a media session.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., livestream available at www.cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
City council report.
Library Foundation report and rooftop construction update.
Website user testing update.
Review of correspondence and statistical report.
Minutes — action item.
Approval of statement of expense — action item.
Directors report, including personnel, projects and programming/publicity.
Request for funds from the foundation for rooftop project — action item.
Approval of moving funds from trust to capital cash accounts — action item.
Approval of rooftop construction project expenses — action item.
Change to bylaws — action item.
Makery policy — action item.
Canopy project — action item.
Library director evaluation, including draft of survey to key groups and evaluation form.
Introduction of library trustee.
Director request to establish quarterly professional development closure dates — action item.
Cancellation of current library materials vendor agreement — action item.
Executive session for evaluation of personnel — action item.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Conference Room, 3632 Stearman St., livestream available at us02web.zoom.us/j/86210573927, meeting ID: 862 1057 3927
Agenda items:
Public budget hearing — action item
Acceptance of FY21 budget — action item
Acceptance of social media posting policy — action item
Acceptance of lease extension — action item
Acceptance of award of air service consultant — action item
Airport Board to forgo monthly stipend — action item
Executive session
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Treasurer’s report and approve payments to vendors — action item.
Director and committee reports.
Manager’s report.
Finance report.
Audit review — action item.
Consider bids for valve maintenance — action item.
Consider bids for a flatbed truck — action item.
Consider a variance request at 1015 Powers Ave. — action item.
Consider records to be destroyed — action item.
Federal surplus property program — action item.
Board positions available for election (R.L. “Bob” Clark, district 5 and Bob Hasenoehrl, district 6) — action item.
Declare Labor Day office closure — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St. livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/305948845 or (646) 749-3122 access code 305-948-845
Agenda items:
Minutes — action items.
Consider approving a grant agreement for the National Infrastructure Investments Discretion Grant Program for Cherrylane Bridge — action item.
Consider authorizing the recorder’s office to destroy old election records — action item.
Consider authorizing the emergency management director to submit a streamlined project application for the county COVID-19 project — action item.
Consider approving an application for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program — action item.
Consider authorizing an indigent defense grant agreement form to accept a grant of $394,463 — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement with Latah County concerning the E911 systems of each county — action item.
Other commission agendas
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/516920781
or (571) 317-3122 access code 516-920-781
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Other issues.