Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.
Agenda items:
Chris Kemp, COO, Washington State Office Of Public Defense Agreement.
Jeff Wiemer, stormwater coordinator, permission to fill an open position.
Glenn Scharnhorst, road supervisor, intent to vacate Brisley Road, Cloverland.
UNUM renewal.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Ordinances amending policy, procedure and personnel work hours, vacation leave and modification of job description of deputy clerk.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Award bid for emergency backup generator.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Review budget.
Wreaths across America.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Discussion and consideration of wastewater treatment costs and the contract with the city of Lewiston for wastewater treatment services — action item.
Discussion and consideration of a contract with JUB Engineers — action item.
Discussion and consideration of a 5 percent increase in monthly user charges, effective Jan. 1 — action item.
Patron input, staff report and attorney report.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: Link provided by city clerk.
Agenda items:
Drug destruction authorization.
Interagency agreement with Washington Traffic Safety Commission
Lighted Christmas Parade
Consultant agreement with Don Brigham.
Bid award for wastewater treatment plant utility building.
Request to relinquish sanitary sewer at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
Request to vacate Belmont Way.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office, 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom at zoom.us/j/91221814217
Agenda items:
Consideration of resolution 21-05, replacement of expiring school programs and operations levy — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Executive session to discuss the acquisition of real property not owned by a public agency — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a request to amend a planned unit development agreement with Canyon Crest Estates to increase the allowable number of dwelling units, add a new housing type allowance, allow small lot development, add a minimum number of dwelling units that are not detached single-family homes, add a mixed-use development requirement, clarify and amend certain development standards, clarify and revise the timing of completion of 18th Street to Lindsay Creek Road, and to make minor adjustments to future street layout, lot configuration and open space and trail improvements.
Consent agenda, including minutes and vouchers payable — action item.
Consider awards for police and city vehicles to Dodge CDJR totalling $94,253 and Joe Hall Ford totalling $111,172 — action item.
Consider approving the FCS Group equity buy in study — action item.
Consider an amended planned unit development agreement with Canyon Crest — action item.
First reading of an ordinance amending city code regarding dangerous dogs — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to amend city code regarding homeless shelters — action item.
Enter canvassed election results into council minutes as required by law — action item.
Set date of changeover to mayor-council form of government — action item.
Issuing a proclamation regarding the election as required by law — action item.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes and invoices — action item.
Approval of Lewiston Tribune and city of Lewiston invoices — action item.
Approval of engagement letter to Presnell Gage for fiscal year 2021 audit — action item.
Board member comments, and staff comments on the Twin City Foods property.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a proposal to amend city code regarding small lot development, including lot dimensions and additional development standards — action item.
Public hearing on a proposal to amend city code to exempt basement egress windows from the certificate of appropriateness requirement in the Normal Hill Heritage Overlay zone — action item.
Public hearing on a proposal to remove the inoperable vehicle storage regulations from zoning code in favor of establishing new regulations in a new city code section on nuisances — action item.
Public hearing on a proposal to amend city code to define “bridge housing shelters,” allow such shelters as a conditional use in certain zones, establish standards and modify standards that apply to homeless shelters and other related matters — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Lift station property update
Lift Station No. 5 engineering agreement — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services board room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Proclamation for American Education Week — action item.
Proclamation for Education Support Professionals’ Day — action item.
Consider authorizing bid for purchase of five new school buses — action item.
Consider authorizing request for proposal for purchase of wireless equipment for district elementary school and Tammany High School — action item.
Consider declaring district personal property “surplus property” and authorize method to clear items from inventory — action item.
Consider designating local financial institutions are eligible depositories for investment of district funds — action item.
Consider approving application for emergency provisional certificate to the Idaho State Department of Education Professional Standards Commission — action item.
Consider conducting executive session — action item.
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Central Services board room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Executive session for the purpose of conducting a hearing to consider a recommendation for the expulsion of a public school student.
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Lewiston School District Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Roundtable discussion with Idaho District 6 legislators, board members, administrators and teacher representatives on the coming legislative session and education issues in the state.
Port of Lewiston
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Lease agreement with Inland 465 for a 10-year term (action item).
Review draft application for port manager position.
Discuss economic impact study presentation.
Update on audit presentation.
Port tariff update.
Report on cultural survey for fiber optic project from Moscow to Grangeville.