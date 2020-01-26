Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Sheriff John Hilderbrand, justice assistance grant proposal.
Gloria Hancock, financial analyst, resolution to adopt simplified indirect cost rate.
Action on previous request to fill vacant deputy prosecutor position.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Choose mayor pro-tem and assign council committees.
Hazard mitigation presentation.
Resolution creating a policy, program, application, rules, regulations and other directions for feral cat feeding and trapping.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda Items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
City of Clarkston sewer evaluation report agreement.
Manager and commissioner reports.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Clarkston High School library, 401 Chestnut St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Presentation on rebranding of high school science and special education classes.
Discussion on ending fund balance.
Report and first reading of policy on gender-inclusive schools — action item.
Report and first reading of policy on prohibition of harassment, intimidation and bullying — action item.
Second reading of policy on termination of employment — action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Interview district 2 board member applicants.
Consider long-term substitute out of endorsement — action item.
Consider 2019-20 Asotin High School student handbook — action item.
First reading on policy changes of gender-inclusive schools — action item.
Appointment of district 2 board member and oath of office following executive session — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Intergovernmental cooperation agreement.
Presentation of Asotin County hazard mitigation plan by Northwest Management.
Presentations on intersections near Bridge, Second and Diagonal streets and Diagonal, Elm and Eighth streets by Keller Associates.
Lewis Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization by Shannon Grow.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider a contingent fee agreement with Keller Lenkner LLC, Consovoy McCarthy Park PLLC and Mooney Wieland PLLC for legal representation of Nez Perce County in a multidistrict litigation concerning prescription opioids filed in Ohio — action item.
Consider approving a group membership agreement with Life Flight Network — action item.
Consider appointing Kelley Porter to a four-year term on the Board of Community Guardians — action item.
Consider several applications for retail alcohol beverage licenses — action item.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Agenda items:
Justice Services update, including detention, probation, clinical, pretrial and other business.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for review of contract at the Juvenile Detention Center and other issues.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Pheasant Loop Road, Southport Administration Road, winter maintenance and other issues.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
December 2019 financial report.
Presentation on the 2020 census.
Update on the wastewater treatment plant project.
Consent agenda, including minutes; renewals of several retail alcohol beverage licenses; council board and commission assignments; accepting a right of way dedication from the McCann Family Limited Partnership; and vouchers payable — action item.
First reading of an ordinance amending city code regarding the city’s Utility Assistance Program, formerly known as the Utility Circuit Breaker Program — action item.
Consider a state/local agreement with the Idaho Transportation Department for improvements at the intersection of 21st Street and 19th Avenue — action item.
Consider an agreement with JUB Engineers for work on wastewater collection system improvements — action item.
Consider approval and signature on an application for transfer of water rights – action item.
Consider awarding a bid to M.L. Albright and Sons for off-site improvements at the Tri-Partnership site — action item.
Consider rejecting two statements of qualification received because of deficiencies in the city’s original request for qualifications related to Well 6 — action item.
Consider appointing Jim Kleeburg to the Cemetery and Urban Forestry Advisory Commission; Ged Randall to the Disability Advisory Commission and the Historic Preservation Commission; and appointing Jay Ostveg to the Disability Advisory Commission — action items.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider approval of notice of award to M.L. Albright and Sons Inc. for off-site traffic impact study improvements on Tri-Partnership property — action item.
Consider declaration of surplus property — action item.
Information about review of grading procedures.
Construction update on Lewiston High School and A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Center.
Board governance professional development workshop.
City of Lewiston Audit Committee
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1124 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Committee purpose, bylaws and charter information discussion.
Audit draft presentation.
Discussion of other topics.
Term limit and open committee member position.