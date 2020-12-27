Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Link available at www.co.asotin.wa.us.
Agenda items:
Swearing-in of elected officials.
Vouchers.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: Link available by emailing saustin@clarkston-wa.com.
Agenda items:
Mayor’s 2021 budget message.
Second reading of ordinances on 2020 budget amendments and adoption of 2021 budget.
Contract for professional services with the Wesley Group.
City attorney retainer agreement.
Contract for indigent defense services.
Conflict public defense contract.
Support services contract.
Agreement for janitorial service for police department and city hall.
Resolution on 5 percent salary increases for police chief, fire chief, public works director and city clerk, bringing their annual salaries to $99,225 each.
Resolution on position allocation list.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/422069013 or (872) 240-3212, access code 422-069-013.
Agenda items:
Discussion on the coming legislative session and county issues with Sen. Dan Johnson and Rep. Mike Kingsley.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/885905365 or (408) 650-3123, access code 885-905-365.
Agenda items:
Consider an addendum to the property tax abatement agreement with Clearwater Paper — action item.
Consider a professional services agreement with Presnell Gage — action item.