Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.
Agenda items:
Lodging tax grant resolutions for Hells Canyon Visitor Bureau and Asotin County Fair.
Mark Janowski, emergency services director, grant from American Rescue Plan Act agreement, amendment to Spokane emergency management 2019 Homeland Security grant.
Karst Riggers, building official, variance for Robin and Kia Cook, 3355 Snake River Road, conditional-use permit for Lamar Companies, 1311 15th St.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, software request, request to fill open position, administration pricing schedule, create direct support position to Moscow and Pullman.
Jeff Wiemer, stormwater coordinator, update.
Agreement with Columbia and Garfield counties for court administrator’s shared salary.
Port of Clarkston waterfront engineering and permitting application letter of support.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Bid offer for old city hall, 130 Second St.
Discussion of building permit paperwork fees.
Deputy clerk position update on applications.
Ordinance creating a policy for gift acceptance and donor recognition.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St., or online via link provided by city clerk.
Agenda:
Contract for conflict public defender.
Support letter — Port of Clarkston.
Bid award — Stallion Security Systems.
Grant application authorization — L & I.
Purchase budgeted equipment — fire department.
Purchase budgeted police vehicles.
Asotin County Public Facilities Board
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatics Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Aquatic center reports.
Updates from aquatics manager and director.
Attorney search.
Public works roster.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher approval.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes, an administrative plat for the Burke Addition, a preliminary plat for the Northview Village subdivision and vouchers payable — action item.
Consider negotiating a purchase and sale agreement for the purchase of the Twin City Foods site — action item.
Consider an application for the Federal Lands Access Program grant for Snake River Avenue from the Southway Bridge to 11th Avenue — action item.
Consider the appointment of councilors as liaisons to city boards and commissions — action item.
Consider the appointment of councilors to other organizations — action item.
Consider the appointment of councilors as the city representative and alternate representative to the Urban Renewal Agency board — action item.
Consider the selection of subcommittee to review city code regarding council operations and make recommendations to the full council — action item.
Update on the former Emperor of India King Thai restaurant site — action item.
Consider several applications for retail alcohol licenses — action item.
Advisory board and commission appointments — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Medical indigent procedures.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Meeting with Mike Isaacs, airport manager.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Discussion on agreement with property owners for construction of auto/driver’s license building.
Time: 2:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Consideration of a resolution authorizing a Local Highway Safety Improvement Program (LHSIP) grant application through the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) for the Gun Club Road Safety Improvements Project.
Consideration of a resolution approving a group membership agreement with Life Flight Network.
Consideration of a resolution approving a Local Professional Services Agreement.
Consideration of a resolution approving an auction contract between Nez Perce County and Corbett Auctions & Appraisals Inc.
Consideration of a resolution to approve Nez Perce County, State of Idaho, requests for Retail Alcohol Beverage Licenses.
Consideration of a resolution approving an agreement for professional services between Nez Perce County and HMH LLC.
Consideration of a resolution approving a Governmental Equipment Lease Purchase Agreement for the lease/purchase of one 2022 Caterpillar 140-15 Motor Grader between Nez Perce County and Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.
Consideration of a resolution approving Stephanie Cuddihy as Nez Perce County Board of Commissioners’ administrative coordinator, to submit a Waterways Grant Application to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Community Development Department Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consideration of variance application to allow reduced parking for 1209 Main St. — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Election of vice chair for the Idaho side.
Policy review.
Performance measures.
Clarkston schools safety study.
Citizen advisory committees.
Project updates from member agencies.
Asotin-Anatone School District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: 215 Second St., Asotin-Anatone High School Library
Agenda items:
Discussion and possible action on resolution 2022-1 emergency repair, band room — action time.
Discussion and possible action on resolution 2022-2 emergency repairs — agriculture classroom.
Discussion and possible action on policy changes — second reading
Board reorganization with open nominations for board chair, vice chair and legislative representative.
Executive session to discuss performance of a public employee.
Lewiston School District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: 3317 12th St., Central Services Board Room
Agenda items:
Consider adopting 2022-23 and 2023-24 school calendars — action item.
Consider authorizing bid, roofing project at Orchards Elementary — action item.
Hiring recommendation, certified staff — action item.
Hiring recommendations under policy 4410.4.A recruiting and employment, employment of close relatives — action item.
Review next steps of Lewiston High School phase 2 construction athletic venues.
Lewiston School District special board meeting
Time: 5 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 3317 12th St., Central Services Board Room
Agenda items:
Executive session to discuss personnel pursuant to Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) — action item.
Consider recommendation to place employee on probation — action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office, 1294 Chestnut St., or zoom.us/j/91221814217
Agenda items:
Consideration of personnel — action item.
Second reading and adoption of policy 2255, alternative learning experience courses — action item.
Executive session: Pursuant to RCW 42.30 110(1)(g) to review the performance of a public employee.