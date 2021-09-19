Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online link via county’s website.
Agenda items:
Darla McKay, auditor, draft redistricting proposal.
Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator, contract amendment.
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, interagency reimbursement agreement.
Letters of support for broadband expansion, letter to Gov. Jay Inslee on COVID-19 mandates, letter to U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers on dredging.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston. Online access/call-in also available.
Agenda items:
Consider resolution approving the final plat for Pheasant Trail Estates, third addition, H. William Hobbs Jr. as managing member.
Consider resolution authorizing Douglas A. Zenner, as acting chairman of the board of the Nez Perce County commissioners, to accept and approve on behalf of the board of commissioners, an adjustment notice for the 2019 Emergency Management Performance grant.
Consider resolutions approving standard stockpile leases between Nez Perce County and MaryLou Cook, Robert Konen, Ann and Jon Nilsson, Joe Thompson and Devin Thompson, and Dwain McIntosh and Marianne McIntosh survivor’s trust “A” and Dwain H. McIntosh and Marianne McIntosh Family Trust “B,” each for one year.
Consider resolution approving a waiver of conflict between Nez Perce County and Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP.
Consider resolution approving a solid waste disposal renewal contract agreement between Nez Perce County and Sunshine Disposal & Recycling, also known as Sanitary Disposal Inc.
Time: 10 a.m. Friday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda item:
Certification of levies.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5:15 Monday.
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Update by Carol Moehrle, Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Update by St. Joseph Regional Medical Center representatives.
Port of Lewiston
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Historic Perkins House, 623 Perkins Ave., Colfax.
Agenda items:
Special session of the Pioneer Ports for the Port of Lewiston commission and staff to discuss issues and activities with the port commission and staff from the Port of Clarkston and Port of Whitman County.
Port of Lewiston
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Place: 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Executive session to consider hiring a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent wherein the specific qualities of individuals are to be evaluated in order to fill a particular vacancy or need.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: 215 D St., Lewiston; livestream available.
Agenda items:
Consider a conditional-use permit to add two multifamily dwelling units to 508 Southway Drive.
Port of Lewiston
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston
Agenda item:
Executive session to consider hiring an employee.