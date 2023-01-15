Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Resolution eliminating a fund no longer used — action.
Amending a resolution to increase Anatone Community Hall petty cash — action item.
Establishing revenue fund for opioid settlement — action item.
Asotin Fair/Hells Canyon Rodeo Bronze Sponsor agreements Battles & Ells — action item.
Asotin Fair/Hells Canyon Rodeo Kick Board Sponsor agreement Cuesta Springs Ice Co. — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Second floor Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution approving a third amended and restated Joint Powers Agreement establishing the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Authority — action item.
Consideration of a resolution authorizing the Nez Perce County Auditor’s Office to destroy records pursuant to Idaho Code — action item.
Consideration of a resolution authorizing the Nez Perce County Auditor Recorder’s Office to destroy jury records — action item.
Consideration of a resolution approving an Intergovernmental Agreement between Nez Perce County, State of Idaho and the Nez Perce Tribe — action item.
Consideration of a resolution to approve Nez Perce County, State of Idaho requests for Retail Alcohol Beverage Licenses at these businesses: Drovers Run at Jacques Spur, Lindsay Creek Vineyards, Snake River Adventures, Ampersand Oil & Vinegar Tap House, Blue Lantern Coffee House, URM Cash & Carry #2, Zoo, East Main Smoke Shop, Larry’s Food & Deli, Groundwork Brewing, Shooters Sports Bar, Boomers Sport Cellar/Zone 208 — action item.
Other meetings on the second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Meeting with Planning and Building.
Citizen forum — High Mountain Construction blasting permit.
Flood plain ordinance.
Other administrative issues.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Sheriff’s office update.
Other administrative issues.
Executive session — personnel.
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday.
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor.
Claiming county road mileage.
Other administrative issues.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: LWS Administration Building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Airport director’s report.
Resolution to approve Avis Budget car rental lease — action item.
Resolution to approve engineers work order for snow removal acquisition — action item.
Public comments.
Commissioner comment.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Discuss capital campaign strategy.
Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building Conference Room, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Public hearing (continued from Dec. 20 meeting).
A public hearing to review compliance with conditions of approval for a conditional use permit to operate a warehouse at 4093 Lucky Lane.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
City of Lewiston council report.
Library Foundation report.
Review of statistical report.
Approval of state of expenses.
Committee reports.
Director’s report.
Historic Preservation Commission plaque project.
Purchase of mobile shelving from Southwest Solutions — action item.
Request of funds from Library Foundation for shelving — action item.
Tenth anniversary celebration — action item.
Strategic plan review and update — action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: Holiday Inn 700 Port Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Board, superintendent, select staff and community will discuss strategic planning for the future.