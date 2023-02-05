Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Sheriff John Hilderbrand, discussion on hearings officer.
WSDOT Local Agency Federal Aid Project Prospectus — action item.
WSDOT Local Agency Agreement — action item.
Proposed Avista easement discussion.
SWEDEA update.
Agreement for E911 emergency communications and dispatch services — action item.
Executive session — personnel.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor Brammer Building conference room, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Bid on Webb Road emergency repair project — action item.
Appointment of Patti Schmitt to the Nez Perce County Fair Board — action item.
Project documentation summary to the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council for a Local Rural Highway Investment Program on the Lenore Bridge emergency project — action item.
Other commission agendas on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Public Defense Commission review.
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Courthouse and travel policy updates.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Update with fair manager including recreational vehicle dump site policy, pavilion roof, bathroom for families and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and maintenance shop.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor conference room Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Personnel policy — action item.
Update by Emergency Management Director Mark Hurd — action item.
Discussion of consolidated dispatch — action item.
Franchisee fees — action item.
Lewiston Port Commission
Time: Noon Wednesday
Place: 1626 Sixth Ave. N, Lewiston
Agenda:
Designation of property no longer needed for district purposes under Idaho code — sale of fiber optic network associated with Lindsay Creek subdivision — action item.
Reports on operations manager position, dredging and fish and dams.
Executive session for personnel and commerce.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of Community Development Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for conditional use permit application by Frank Nuding to install a billboard sign at 2231 Second Ave. N. — action item.
Public hearing, deliberation and direction to staff on reasoned statement for applications by Greco Land Development for 14 acres called Skyview Estates Phase III south of Powers Avenue and east of 22nd Street to be removed from the Lewiston area of impact and annexed into Lewiston city limits and be assigned a comprehensive plan land use designation of low density residential and placed in the suburban residential R1 zoning district.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Office Expansion Room, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Credit card account, card holders and credit limit — action item.
Contract amount 4-H spaghetti feed — action item.
Recreational vehicle dump site policy — action item.
Fair vendor booth space rent — action item.
Discussion of restrooms compliant with the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Update on fair time recreational vehicle parking.
Wheatland Fire Protection District Commissioners
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston.
Agenda:
Treasurer’s report.
Fire chief’s report.
Lewis-Clark Valley MPO Policy Board
Time: 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor of Community Development Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Contract with Urban SDK for data license and travel demand forecasting for $62,500 — action item.
Lease agreement with city of Lewiston for office space, telephone and internet access — action item.
Review of performance measure targets by the states of Idaho and Washington — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Payment of bills — action item.
Board member resignation — action item.
Lift Station No. 5/Gravity Line — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: Central Orchards Sewer District Office, 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Status of billings with the city of Lewiston for wastewater treatment services — action item.
Employee insurance renewal — action item.