Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda:
Justice complex construction manager bid results — action item.
DSHS interlocal client service transportation services — action item.
Board of Equalization hearing examiner services addendum — action item.
VSP — renewal — action item.
Executive Session — contracts.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main-floor Brammer Building conference room, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Resolution for professional services between Nez Perce County and HMH — action item.
Resolution to accept a bid for fuel procurement from Coleman Oil Company — action item.
Resolution for award of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds received through American Rescue Plan Act for the design, installation and relocation of emergency response equipment — action item.
Other commission meetings:
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building.
Agenda:
Discussion of construction of proposed turnaround on Old Bennett Grade.
Updates on flood damage repair status, Warner Avenue, and Webb Canal Grade, employee safety allowance and fiscal year 2023 equipment.
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Place: Main-floor Brammer Building conference room.
Agenda:
Solid waste fee exemption application hearing.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second-floor conference room, Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Report on e-scooters and interest from Bird Rides Inc. to expand in Lewiston — action item.
Discussion of Community Park master plan — action item.
Lewiston Business Improvement District including review and discussion of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s contract performance — action item.
Status of emergency backup generators for police, fire and city hall — action item.
Lewiston City Council homelessness subcommittee
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: Second-floor conference room, Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Presentation by Michelle King on potential locations and criteria.
Update on former St. Stan’s school gym.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.