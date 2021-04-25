Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or www.co.asotin.wa.us.
Agenda items:
Kelly Ryan, juvenile services director, hiring request — action item.
Public hearing, public works six-year construction plan. Public comment will be accepted through Friday.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, certification of compliance, Community Development Block Grant-2 Cares Act funding; consulting services agreement, Washington Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth — action item.
Request for seasonal staff — action item.
Executive session for contract negotiations.
Asotin County Commission town hall
Time: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Asotin County Fire District, 2314 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston
Agenda items:
New jail facility town hall.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Discussion of city of Asotin real property parcel as surplus — action item.
Cemetery cleanup day scheduled for May 22.
Memorial Day ceremony at the city of Asotin cemetery May 31.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office, 1294 Chestnut St., or zoom.us/j/91221814217
Agenda items:
$1,300 donation from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories to Heights Elementary for IXL math intervention computer program — action item.
Adoption of policy, gifts or donations — action item.
Consideration of requests for out of endorsement teaching assignment — Educational Opportunity Center — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 895 Fifth St., (509) 758-5541 for online link
Agenda items:
Letter to federal legislators regarding census-designated urban area determination.
Letter to U.S. Census Bureau regarding census-designated urban area determination.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Teleconference call-in number (509) 254-2808, access code 7581010
Agenda items:
Property sale update.
Automated meter reading program update.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/374225125 or (872) 240-3212, access code 374-225-125
Agenda items:
Justice Services update, including detention addition update, detention census, probation, clinical and other administrative business.
Executive session for personnel.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/688622213 or (872) 240-3212, access code 688-622-213
Agenda items:
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Consider a bid for grade hardening and dust abatement — action item.
Consider the lease of two graders from Western States Equipment — action item.
Consider the execution of a grant for the Clearwater Basin Cooperative Weed Management Area — action item.
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Public hearing on a proposed approach/driveway permit fee increase from $50 to $250.
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/247734381 or (872) 240-3311, access code 247-734-381
Agenda items:
Hear an appeal by Sarah Thornton of a Planning and Building decision regarding a conditional use permit to operate a kennel at 987 Tammany Creek Road.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/450718373 or (408) 650-3123, access code 450-718-373
Agenda items:
Presentation on proposed changes to the census definition of urban zone area.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/858895133 or (646) 749-3122, access code 858-895-133
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for memoranda of understanding or agreement regarding street lights; review proclamation for Mental Health Awareness Week; Cherrylane Bridge; and other administrative issues.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Arbor Day proclamation and financial report.
Consent agenda, including minutes, Canyon Crest preliminary plat approval, and vouchers payable — action item.
Consider a request by Divots Golf for a waiver of city code regarding the sale of beer and wine in sealed containers for consumption on-premises — action item.
Consider approving the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality sponsorship agreement for the 2020 septic conversion program — action item.
Consider accepting a dedication of right of way from Love in an Elevator — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to amend city code related to criminal history checks for armored car delivery service applicants and employees — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to implement the council’s decision in a zone change matter — action item.
Consider approving the reasoned statement for the preceding zone change — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization — Technical Advisory Committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Zoom meeting, email director@lewisclarkmpo.org for an invitation or to submit comments
Agenda items:
Census criteria update and discussion.
Washington safe routes to schools plan.
Project updates from member agencies.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Informal review and discussion of draft airport overlay zone.