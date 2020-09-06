Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: www.co.asotin.wa.us, phone in at (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898.
Agenda items:
Grand Ronde Road Rural Arterial Program final prospectus, Public Works Project Manager Craig Miller — action item.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Participation is online. Call-in number (509) 254-2808, access code 7581010.
Agenda items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher signing.
Project updates.
Letter regarding columbarium.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday
Place: Port of Clarkston office at 849 Port Way or by calling (712) 775-7031 and using access code 796442#.
Agenda items:
Update on permitting of 14th Street auxiliary floating dock.
Staff recommendations relating to the budget.
Manager’s comments including report on the cruise boat economic and needs assessment study.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., livestream at www.cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Historic Preservation Commission update.
Youth Advisory Commission update.
Discussion regarding recycling contract renewal.
Public hearing to accept testimony regarding forgone taxes for the 2021 fiscal year.
First, second and third readings of an ordinance regarding property tax certification — action item.
Adoption of the tax certification ordinance — action item.
Discussion and possible action on a resolution regarding the amendment of the foregone tax resolution — action item.
ADA transition plan update.
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Normal Hill auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave.
Agenda item:
Review observations on the first week of school and review the status of school safety protocol implementation.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., livestream at www.cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes and invoices — action item.
Approval of rebates to taxing entities — action item.
Approve restarting the contract with Mountain Water Works for design of phase 2 sewer improvements in the eastern Lewiston Orchards — action item.
Approve a conceptual framework for a new revenue allocation area downtown — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/327170661
or (872) 240-3212 access code 327-170-661.
Agenda items:
Public budget hearing.
Consideration of adopting the fiscal year 2021 final budget and reservation of foregone taxes — action item.
Consideration of authorizing the county to carry over a fund balance and maintain county operations on a cash basis — action item.
Other commission agendas this week
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/157831685 or (646) 749-3122 access code 157-831-685.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Other issues.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report, including current budget and bills — action items.
Updates on flag pole, signage and fire station building complex.
Fire chief’s report.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Approval of the written decision for the rezone of 11.87 acres on Gun Club Road — action item.
Request for the commission to initiate a zoning code amendment of the wireless communication facilities regulations — action item.
Discussion about initiating proactive rezoning in the central Lewiston Orchards.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave.
Agenda items:
Discussion of new maintenance shop — action item.
Financial status and payables — action item.
Update from 4-H on planning for livestock show and sale — action item.
Show and sale security guard schedule — action item.
Network upgrade update.
Review RV parking maps.
Red Cross facility use agreement — action item.
Donation of phone equipment and installation quote — action item.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Discussion of the ADA transition plan.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Payment of bills — action item.
Survey contract for lift station property — action item.
Fiscal year 2021 budget — action item.
Users fees for 2021 — action item.
Bylaws — action item.
Wells Fargo bank CDs — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Discussion and consideration of a final draft of the district master plan — action item.
Discussion and consideration of a general engineering agreement with JUB Engineers — action item.
Discussion and consideration of an agreement for professional services with JUB Engineers to replace a lift station — action item.
Discussion and consideration of retrofit repair parts for a lift station — action item.
Payment of bills and financial report — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.