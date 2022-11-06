Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, agreement between Asotin County Community Action Partnership.
Adrianne Krull, Superior Court administrator, permission to apply for Blake funds for 2023-24.
Executive sessions on contracts, pending litigation and personnel.
Lewiston City Council work session
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor conference room, Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Discussion of Main Street reconstruction, including review of downtown Lewiston infrastructure scoping study completed by Horrocks Engineers.
Wildlife nuisances within the city — action item.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office
Agenda:
Budget for 2023.
Project updates.
Urban Renewal Agency Board
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: Back conference room, Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Termination of memorandum of understanding with school district — action item.
Update on director services — action item.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatics Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Resolution on 2023 salary schedule.
Resolution on 2023 fiscal budget.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Resolution rescinding an emergency resolution.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Port of Clarkston Commission
Time: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Public hearings on Port of Clarkston 2023 budget and comprehensive plan and comprehensive scheme of harbor improvements for 2023-2028.
Resolutions on Port of Clarkston 2023 budget and comprehensive plan and comprehensive scheme of harbor improvements for 2023-2028 — action items.
Executive session on minimum price that port property can be offered for lease.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Main Floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Professional services agreement between Nez Perce County and Keller Associates Inc. — action item.
Bid and decision on construction of a 28-foot welded-aluminum jet boat for the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Department — action item.
Professional services agreement for geotechnical and civil engineering services between Nez Perce County and Keltic Engineering — action item.
Other commission meetings on the second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Meet and greet with Clearwater Paper CFO Mike Murphy.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Request to waive subdivision platting requirements to remove a certificate of lot restriction on property off Hatwai Bypass Road, adjacent to Northridge Drive. Ty Paffile, applicant.
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Canvas of election results.
Port of Lewiston Commission
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N, Lewiston.
Agenda:
Purchase agreement with Northwest4Slide for the sale of 5.8 acres in the Harry Wall Industrial Park for $750,000 — action item.
Resolution rescinding declaration of local emergency and delegation of authority to the general manager during the pandemic — action item.
City of Lewiston presentation on stormwater utility.
Updates on roadway name change and incubator extension project.
Executive session for personnel and trade negotiations.
City of Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor conference room, Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Public hearing on zoning map amendment to rezone a portion of downtown in the west end of the historic district from C-4, general commercial zone that has permitted and conditional uses such as mini-storage, gas station, adult-themed businesses and a homeless shelter, to C-5 central commercial zone. The request covers about 19 acres near downtown’s west entrance and Idaho’s border with Washington.
Work session for proposed zoning code amendments to improve the form and impact based zone of the downtown waterfront plan subarea.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Community Room, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Director’s report.
Library 360 evaluation process — action item.
Library director evaluation questions review.
City of Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: Noon Thursday
Place: Back conference room, Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Self recognition and cure of open meeting law violation.
Presentation by Council President Hannah Liedkie about services provided by Opportunities Unlimited for individuals with disabilities.
Request to include money in the city of Lewiston budget for playground equipment that complies with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements — action item.
Presentation by Lewis-Clark State College athletic director and recommendation that the city work with LCSC to assist citizens with snow removal — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley MPO Policy Board
Time: 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor conference room, Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Review of contract with the city of Lewiston.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District No. 1
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Gravity Sewer Lift Station 5 — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: Central Orchards Sewer District Office, 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Public hearing for increasing late fees for past due accounts, charging a new processing fee for delinquent accounts sent to the Nez Perce County tax collector and consideration of a resolution — action item.
Discussion and consideration of a December agenda item for increase in monthly user charges — action item.
Discussion and consideration of status on billings with the city of Lewiston for wastewater treatment services — action item.
Executive session.
Employee wage and benefit review — action item.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.