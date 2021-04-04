Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or www.co.asotin.wa.us.
Agenda items:
Executive session for personnel.
Time: 1 p.m.
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Umatilla National Forest: Forest Supervisor Eric Watrud, public affairs officer Darcy Weseman, Pomeroy District Ranger Susan Piper and Deputy Forest Supervisor Heidi McRoberts.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., www.global.gotomeeting.com/join/179230517 or (646) 749-3112, access code 179-230-517.
Agenda items:
Consideration and decision on an agreement with the city of Lewiston for the use of the outdoor shooting range — action item.
Second Amendment proclamation — action item.
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., www.global.gotomeeting.com/join/763798117 or (669) 224-3412, access code 763-798-117.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for an executive session for pending litigation; a memorandum of agreement or understanding regarding street lights; discussion of professional services contracts; follow-up on property complaints; review federal certification language for airport joint powers agreement; change order for the juvenile detention center project; and other administrative issues.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., www.global.gotomeeting.com/join/915896389 or (872) 240-3212, access code 915-896-389.
Agenda items:
Road department update, including Cherrylane Bridge; Grelle/28th Street drop inlet; summer grade hardening and dust abatement; Rock Creek Road; 2021 chip seal; department updates; and other administrative issues.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St., www.cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Update and discussion on costs associated with repairs to the Bollinger building.
Update on construction at the water treatment plant.
Discussion on allowable topics under the Councilor Comments heading on city council agendas.
Overview of the golf operator contract with Golf Fun Inc.
Update on the election process in light of the initiative to change the city’s form of government — action item.
Proclamation of the council that an election to determine whether to retain the council-manager form of government will be held on Nov. 2.
Review of the need for a police station analysis update.
Executive session for personnel and pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., call-in and Zoom information available at (208) 746-8235.
Agenda items:
Special meeting to consider pipe bid — action item.
Executive session to consider preliminary negotiations involving matters of trade or commerce in which the governing body is in competition with governing bodies in other states or nations.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday.
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., www.cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Discussion with Matthew Davis regarding homelessness.
Discussion regarding American Rescue Act funding.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., online at www.us02web.zoom.us/j/85849014374?pwd=RkdWWUE5TFJ1NTVjNE51NDJzalVWZz09.
Agenda items:
Proposed criteria for the 2020 census urban areas, including a presentation on how the rules would affect the Lewiston ID-WA Urbanized Area, transportation programs affected, other programs affected and next steps.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Payment of bills — action item.
Lift station property — action item.
Pipe repair project for fiscal year 2021 — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., call-in (978) 990-5360 access code 4337210.
Agenda items:
Discussion and consideration of setting a public hearing on a petition for annexation by DK Holdings LLC — action item.
Discussion and consideration of letter to city regarding contract for wastewater treatment services — action item.
Discussion and consideration of purchase of replacement meter at Canyon Crest — action item.
Discussion and consideration of a proposal to install and calibrate the Canyon Crest meter and calibrate 14th Street/Warner Avenue meter — action item.
Discussion and consideration of renewing certificate of deposit with the district’s credit union — action item.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report — action item.