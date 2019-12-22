Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
McKenzie Kelley, county clerk, authorization to extend temporary office assistant position, authorization to fill vacant office assistant position.
Holly Steiner, treasurer, postage machine lease renewal.
Sigrid Gauger, community coordinator, Health Care authority prevention services contract.
Karst Riggers, building official, short plat for Lutes Estates Addition, 1823 Critchfield Road, Clarkston.
Dustin Johnson, public works director, bridge load rating local agency agreement and prospectus, Snake River Road supplemental agreement, Southway Bridge local agency supplement.
Union contract for 2020-22.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Letter from Washington State Department of Transportation regarding access control authority on State Route 129.
Asotin Municipal Court judge contract renewal.
Keller Associates, update on Second Street.
Clerk to offer best wishes to Mayor Vikki Bonfield and Councilor Jennifer Bly for their years of service, as both are set to retire.
Whitcom board of directors letter from Police Chief Monte Renzelman.
Second reading of ordinances on budgets.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Manager and commissioner reports.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Ordinances on 2019 budget amendments, duties and compensation, 2020 budget.
Environmental impact statement on Columbia Snake River operations.
Resolution to set salaries at $94,500 each for police chief, fire chief, city clerk and public works director.
2020 emergency medical services levy certification.
Review of livestock ordinance.
Administer oath of office to Monika Lawrence, Skate Pierce, Belinda Larsen, Melyssa Andrews, Steven Ebert.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher signing.