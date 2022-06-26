Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda:
Sheriff John Hilderbrand, Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs interagency agreement, permission to fill open inspector position.
Karst Riggers, building official, variance for Richard and Kathy Triggs, 2900 27th St., Clarkston, Phase Two of Appleside townhome project, 2500 block of Sixth Ave.
Charles Eaton, public works director, permission to fill open solid waste supervisor position.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, program agreement.
Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator, contract renewal for birth-to-three program.
Lindsey Cannard, recovery navigator program manager, memorandum of understanding.
Megan Stewart, conservation district coordinator, noxious weed eradication program.
Executive session on personnel.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11:30 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, second floor, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Detention update.
Probation update.
Clinical update.
Other administrative business.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution authorizing the award of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (CSFRF) received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to administer public defense services — action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Webb Road Phase 2
Flood damage repair status
Department updates — summer mag chloride progress update, Lapwai Road, Nez Perce County weed superintendent updates, personnel heavy equipment operator openings.
Weekly meeting with prosecutor
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Courthouse updates.
Lewiston City Council
Budget Session No. 4
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Bell Building, second-floor conference room, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Budget items — library, parks, recreation, facilities, golf, community development, transit.
City councilor comments.
Mayor comments.
Regular meeting
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston City Library, second-floor event space, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Financial report, May 2022.
Public hearing (Mark Deatley) — Accepting testimony on a request to rezone a portion of Lot 1, Block 29 of Lewiston Orchards Tract No. 3. Specifically, the western 190 feet by 105 feet located immediately south of 3514 Fifth Street, containing approximately 458 acres, from Low Density Residential (R-2A) Zone to Airport (A) Zone.
Public hearing (Michael and Therea Follett) — Public right-of-way vacation request, accepting testimony on a request that the city vacate a portion of Snake River Avenue right-of-way west of Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 of Block 3 of Hazeldell Addition (1225 Snake River Ave.) to the City of Lewiston.
Advisory board/commission meeting minutes — action item.
Preliminary plat, Blackhawk Addition, considering the subdivision of approximately 3.57 acres of property located along the south side of the 800 block of Preston Avenue into 13 development lots — action item.
Vouchers payable, considering approval of the vouchers payable — action item.
Considering approval of an appeal of the decision of the Planning & Zoning Commission — action item.
Considering vacating a portion of the public right-of-way and reserving an easement — action item.
Considering the authorization to purchase a Vactor Sewer Cleaning Truck from Owen Equipment Company for $476,617.53 — action item.
Considering a request for an amendment to the employment separation and release agreement between the city of Lewiston and Dan Marsh — action item.
Implementing the City Council’ s decision declaring that certain real property be removed from the Low Density Residential (R2A) Zone and included in the Airport (A) Zone — action item.
Amending Chapter 2 of the Lewiston City Code — action item.
City councilor comments.
City boards and commissions liaison updates.
Mayor comments.
Considering the appointment of Rebecca Snodgrass to the Library Board of Trustees — action item.
Budget Session No. 5
Time: 5:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Bell Building, second-floor conference room, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Budget items — transportation, water, wastewater, sanitation.
City councilor comments.
Budget Session No. 6
Time: 5:15 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, second-floor conference room, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Budget items — Legislative and executive, legal, police, fire, revenue items, review schedule of budget documents, public hearing notices, public hearing and readings, closing comments.
City councilor comments.
Mayor comments.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Mayor’s report of lower Snake River dams.
Ordinance amending West Asotin Water Association addendum.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Conduct public hearing on proposed school lunch program fee increase for 2022-23.
Consider approving proposed school lunch fee increases for 2022-23 school year — action item.
Consider accepting bids for 2022-23 food service program products — action item.
Consider approving contract with LKV Architects, Boise, for architectural services — action item.
Convene executive session pursuant to Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) — action item.
Special meeting
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Conduct board/superintendent annual retreat
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office 1294 Chest-nut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Gifts to the district — $3,404 from Heights PTO to Heights Elementary School to purchase playground equipment.
Consideration of 2022-23 school improvement plans — action item.
Consideration of out of endorsement teaching requests — action item.
Consideration of resolution 22-01, delegation of authority to WIAA — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Special event permit for Clarkston High School Class of 2002.
Findings of fact, conclusion of law on a zoning issue.
Copier lease.
Ordinance on zone change at 416-420 Fifth St., first reading.
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Voucher signing.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Manager and director reports on aquatic center
Comments from the directors
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval,
Change July 12, 2022, meeting date.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin High School Library, 215 Second St.
Agenda:
Discussion and possible action on comprehensive counselor transition program.
Discussion on eighth grade students playing high school sports.
Discussion and possible action on resolution 2022-9 comprehensive sexual health supplemental curriculum.
Discussion and possible action on 2022-23 food service meal prices.
Discussion and possible action on occupational therapy bids.
Executive session to discuss litigation — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, second-floor meeting room, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Review and discussion of the project list for the FY2023 — FY2027 Transportation Improvement Program. Recommendation to publish projects for public comment July 1, 2021, to July 31, 2022.
Citizen advisory committees: Lewis Clark Bike Alliance.
Project updates from member agencies.
MPO director comments.