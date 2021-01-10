Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Link available at www.co.asotin.wa.us.
Agenda items:
Resolution — surplus vehicles.
Letter in support of airport — LC Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Council committee assignments.
Mayor pro tem selection.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
2021 municipal public defender contract with attorney Alison Brandt.
2021 municipal judge contract with Todd Richardson.
Resolution adopting a policy for employee recognition.
First reading of an ordinance amending parking rules.
Ordinance amending 2020 budget and authorizing necessary adjustments.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Online access: At zoom.us/j/91221814217 or by phone at (253) 215-8782, meeting ID is 9912 2181 4217.
Agenda items:
Discussion on valley connections with Heidi Copeland of Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.
Consider soccer and swimming co-op agreement with Asotin — action item.
Consider 2020-21 collective bargaining agreement with Clarkston Education Association — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: Online access available by contacting city clerk at (509) 758-5541.
Agenda items:
Resolution on surplus vehicles.
Letter in support of Lewiston airport.
Council committee assignments.
Mayor pro tem selection.
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Dr., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher signing.
Project updates.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesday
Place: By teleconference with call-in number (509) 254-2808, access code 7581010.
Agenda Items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Resolution accepting development of sewer line.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston or remotely by calling (712) 775-7031 and entering the code 796442#.
Agenda items:
Election of officers.
Update on auxiliary dock.
Succession/staff planning.
Status report about termination of tenancy with Green Water Energy.
Initial feedback on parks and rec survey for development of a parks and recreation plan.
Training session on open meetings and public records act.
Executive session for property disposition.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/278131853 or (408) 650-3123, access code 278-131-853.
Agenda items:
Consider resolution approving real property lease between Nez Perce County and Stacie Bishop, dba Locker Room Salon.
Consider resolution approving a Local Professional Services Agreement between Nez Perce County and Civil Science Inc.
Consider resolution approving a Professional Services Agreement between Nez Perce County and J-U-B Engineers Inc.
Consider resolution authorizing Derrick Wilkinson, as the waterways deputy for the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, to submit a grant application on behalf of the board of commissioners to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation for a Waterways Improvement Fund grant.
Consider resolution to approve Nez Perce County, state of Idaho requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses:
Thai Taste Restaurant, 1410 21st St., Lewiston; Lightning Horse Country Grille & Saloon, 315 20th St. N, Lewiston; BoJacks Broiler Pit, 311 Main St., Lewiston; Timber Inn, 2414 ½ E. Main St., Lewiston; Clearwater Canyon Cellars; 3143 10th St., Lewiston; URM Cash & Carry No. 2, 1846 G St., Lewiston; Colters Creek Winery, 20154 Colter Creek Lane, Juliaetta; Cenex Zip Trip, 335 Thain Road, Lewiston; Cenex Zip Trip; 1425 E.Main St., Lewiston; Cenex Zip Trip; 99 Southway, Lewiston; Stinker Store No. 112; 1024 21st St., Ste. F, Lewiston; Stinker Store No. 36, 311 N 22nd St., Lewiston; Stinker Store No. 42, 3110 N & S Highway, Lewiston; Stinker Store No. 34, 124 Thain Road, Lewiston; Point A, 22750 Old Spiral Highway, Genesee; Charlie’s House, 3208 Fifth St., Ste. B, Lewiston; Snake River Adventures LLC, 4832 Hells Gate Road, Lewiston; One Stop Mart, 726 21st St., Lewiston; Valley Foods, 204 N Highway 95, Lapwai; Drovers Run at Jacques Spur, 49038 Highway 95, Culdesac; Neighbors A-1 Market & Gas, 1310 Grelle Ave., Lewiston; Lewiston Grocery Outlet, 117 Thain Road, Lewiston; Jollymores A Dining Experience, 1516 Main St., Lewiston; Saddle Club, 712 Main St., Culdesac; PK’s Place, 221 Main, Lapwai; Waha Bar & Grill, 40787 Waha Road, Lewiston; Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Hampton Inn, 2701 Nez Perce Drive, Lewiston; Birchers Grill, 514 Main St., Lewiston; East Main Smoke Shop, 2405 E. Main St., Lewiston; Larry’s Foods & Deli, 2414 E. Main St., Lewiston; Hells Canyon Health & Wellness, 523 Thain Road, Lewiston; Wooden Nickel, 931 Bryden Ave., Lewiston; Canyon Inn Bar & Grill, 20289 Big Canyon Road, Peck; Hot Shot Espresso, 631 Bryden Ave., Lewiston; A&B Foods No. 2, 1234 Eighth St., Lewiston; A&B Foods No. 1, 456 Thain Road, Lewiston; Southway Pizzeria, 721 16th Ave., Lewiston; Who’s on First? Main Street Grill, 625 Main St., Lewiston; Mystic Café, 1303 and 1305 Main St., Lewiston; Rosauers Food & Drug Ctr No. 33, 332 Thain Road, Lewiston; Effie’s Tavern, 1120 Main St., Lewiston; Gray Gruit LLC, 812 Main St., Lewiston; El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 405½ Thain Road, Lewiston; El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 2214 E. Main St., Lewiston; The Zoo, 2138 13th Ave., Ste. B, Lewiston.
Sine die 2020 elected officials session.
Open 2021 session.
Administration of the oath of office to re-elected Commissioner Don Beck,
re-elected Commissioner Douglas Havens, newly elected Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher and re-elected Prosecutor Justin Coleman. The administration of the oath may be moved outside to accommodate a possible large crowd.
Other meetings:
Additional weekly meeting with the prosecutor
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/512908101 or (571) 317-3112, access code 512-908-101.
Agenda items:
Discussion on agreement with city for prosecution of cases.
Follow-up on Fast — second dwelling in ACI.
Discussion of the investigator position.
Other administrative issues.
Executive session — personnel, records exempt from disclosure.
Time: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/512908101 or (571) 317-3112, access code 512-908-101.
Agenda items:
Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department update, including:
Projects: Cherrylane Bridge CE&I and EOR agreements, Inland Telephone Fiber installation.
Department updates: status, Foresman Road, de-icer program, crushing, LHSIP application, Waha Road, other administrative issues.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/735149021 or (646) 749-3122, access code 735-149-021.
Agenda items:
Tax deed hearing.
Consideration and decision on taking the following delinquent properties via tax deed:
Parcel Number RP38N02W190149A, bare land near Southwick.
Parcel Number RPL1730010001BA, 128 18th Ave., Lewiston.
Parcel Number RPC1971014009CA, 305 Eighth St., Culdesac.
Parcel Number RPL15600000105A, bare land near Prospect and Seventh Ave., Lewiston.
Parcel Number RPP1997065001AA, 200 Main St., Peck.
Time: 11 a.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/556143461 or (786) 535-3211, access code 556-143-461.
Agenda item:
Re-crushing bid opening.
Time: 2 p.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/667706949 or (786) 535-3211, access code 667-706-949.
Agenda item:
Meeting with Latah Sanitation regarding solid waste totes.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Public hearing on the historic district appeal fee.
Public hearing on a proposed city code amendment regarding nonconforming uses.
Public hearing on a recommendation to remove planned unit development fees from the zoning code in favor of including them in the Community Development Department fee resolution.
Consent agenda, including minutes; Valley Vista Heights preliminary plat deadline extension; bid award of $183,183 to Knife River Corp. for Thain Road project; purchase of an excavator for $52,743; purchase a backhoe/loader for $120,262; and vouchers payable — action item.
First reading of an ordinance amending city code related to nonconforming uses — action item.
First reading of an ordinance amending city code regarding planned unit development fees — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance repealing and reordering city code related to historic districts — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to rezone certain property from agricultural transitional to suburban residential — action item.
Third reading of an ordinance regarding taxi cabs and vehicles for hire — action item.
Adoption and approval of ordinance summaries — action item.
Consider the reasoned statement for the zone change request for Echo Hills Church — action item.
Consider establishing a fee for appealing historic district decisions — action item.
Consider the creation of the downtown/Normal Hill urban renewal area — action item.
Consider an application by Shann Profitt’s application to waive building permit fees for Lindsay Creek Estates — action item.
Consider an emergency order to temporarily suspend penalties for late payment of utility fees — action item.
Consider an emergency order to temporarily suspend payment of fees for alcohol licenses — action item.
Consider the renewal of alcohol licenses — action item.
Consider the reappointment of Vikky Ross and Greg Follett to the Historic Preservation Commission — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Online access at www.lewistonschools.net.
Agenda items:
Information on “Fill the Bus” Holiday Food Drive.
Elect president, vice president and appoint clerk and clerk pro tempore of the board — action item.
Authorize use of existing signature template until new one can be made — action item.
Consider authorizing bid for purchase of two new school buses — action item.
Consider adoption of 2021-22 school calendar — action item.
Consider reaffirming adult crossing guard agreement for 2020-21 with city of Lewiston — action item.
Review proposed revision to rules and regulations for donated sick leave policy.
Consider resignation of certified employee — action item.
Hiring recommendation under employment of close relatives — action item.
Port of Lewiston
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston or www.portoflewiston.com.
Agenda items:
Election of officers.
Discussion of a proposal from the city of Lewiston to purchase property west of the waste water treatment plant.
Update on Omega Morgan wind turbine project.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report, including current budget and bills — action items.
Fireworks — action item.
Flag pole — action item.
Ten-year strategic plan.
Annual dinner date — action item.
Chief’s report.
New business.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave.
Agenda items:
Consideration and decision of the Dec. 31 financial status — action item.
Consideration and decision of the balance sheet and profit/loss statement for 2020 — action item.
Consideration and decision of elections of board member positions — action item.
Consideration and decision of 2021 fair theme — action item.
Discussion of the 2021 calendar of events.
Consideration and decision relating to additional travel expenses to bring candidates for the general manager position to Lewiston — action item.
Executive session for hiring a public employee — action item.
Manager’s report.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Zoom meeting, email balvino@cityoflewiston.org or call (208) 798-2509 for an invitation.
Executive session to consider the evaluation of a public employee — action item.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Election of officers — action item.
Consider written decision for a conditional use permit to allow a larger day care center in the low-density residential zone — action item.
Consider written decision for a zone change from county farm and suburban residential to planned unit development — action item.
Public hearing on a zone change application for property on Snake River Avenue from light industrial to general commercial — action item.
Public hearing on a zoning code amendment to specify that any use conducted by a private company or non-profit organization that is substantially similar to a use normally conducted by a public or semi-public entity may be allowed in various zoning districts — action item.
Consider whether to include all F2 zoned properties generally located east of 16th St., west of 20th St., north of Burrell Ave. and south of Warner Ave. and the Estates at Canyon Crest in the public hearings to rezone said properties to R1 — action item.
Presentation on a zoning code amendment to add a decision time limit for the commission and city council.
Presentation on a zoning code amendment to establish new airport area zoning.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., online at cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Discussion of the major remodel code update.
Franchise fees.
Election of officers — action item.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Election of officers — action item.
Consent agenda, including minutes and invoices — action item.
Citizen confusion regarding property tax bills — action item.
Board member and staff comments.
Lewis Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: Zoom meeting, email director@lewisclarkmpo.org for invitation
Agenda items:
Election of Idaho vice chair.
Consider a request by the city of Clarkston to add $61,060 in design funds and $843,500 in construction funds to the Second/Bridge/Diagonal streets intersection project.
Consider a request by the city of Lewiston to add $40,000 toward right-of-way purchase for the Ninth Street Grade project — action item.
Consider a request by the city of Lewiston to add $225,000 in federal funding the the Snake River Access Improvements project — action item.
Consider a request from the city of Clarkston to add $120,000 to the design phase of the 13th Street roundabouts project, and add Elm and Poplar streets intersections to the project — action item.
Consider a request to add $50,000 to the MPO planning administration — action item.
Review draft financial procedures for the MPO — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Lift station emergency generator — action item.
Appraisal for the lift station extra property — action item.
Fiscal year 2021 pipe repair project — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Action items:
Discussion and consideration of a conditional agreement regarding Northeast Crossing Phase 3 and/or 4 — action item.
Patron input.
Staff input.
Attorney’s report.
Payment of bills and financial report — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.