Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Meetings are being held electronically with no public comment. To listen in, go to www.co.asotin.wa.us for link.
By phone: (346) 980-4201/ Webinar ID: 148 793 9210.
Agenda items:
Holly Tietz, victim witness coordinator, authorization to reapply for grant program.
Dustin Johnson, public works director, Port Drive stormwater retrofit project consultant agreement.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, Washington Department of Services of the Blind, amendment to a community development block grant.
Resolution establishing a new fund for public safety sales tax.
Memorandum of understanding with Washington State Patrol for CASA volunteer background checks.
Executive session on personnel issues.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: 829 Fifth St.
Adhering to the governor’s emergency proclamations regarding meetings, it will be held by telephone through Cisco WebEx. People can email saustin@clarkston-wa.com or call (509) 758-5541 by 5 p.m. Monday to request to join. There will be no public comment.
Agenda items:
Resolution regarding surplus of UV lighting.
Agreement for professional services — Keller Associates.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
By teleconference: Call-in number is (509) 254-2808, access code is 7581010.
Agenda items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Office Board Room, 3317 12th St.
To listen to the meeting remotely, go online to www.lewistonschools.net.
Agenda items:
Recognition of 2020 valedictorians and salutatorians, 2020 school spelling bee winners.
Consider acceptance of lowest qualifying bids for purchase of computers and related technology — action item.
Consider acceptance of lowest qualifying bids for purchase of welding equipment for career technical education — action item.
Consider acceptance of lowest qualifying bids for purchase of precision machining equipment for career technical education — action item.
Consider conforming with Idaho State Board of Education “soft closure” extension — action item.
Proclamations on National Volunteer Week, National Teacher Appreciation Week — action items.
Establish date for annual public budget hearing — action item.
Consider approval of applications for summer school programs for grades seven-12 — action item.
Consider authorization of two summer opportunities for district students — action item.
Plan for negotiations with the Lewiston Education Association for 2020-21 contract year.
Review district’s delivery of services during soft closure.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report and payments to vendors — action item.
Director and committee reports.
Manager report.
Finance report, including banking options and set budget subcommittee meeting dates.
Set board holiday — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes; an administrative plat for a two-lot subdivision at 1017 Powers Ave.; a development agreement with Barbara Boland; an application for a transfer of water rights; a collective labor agreement addendum with the firefighters union; and a collective bargaining agreement addendum with the police union — action item.
Consider implementing the council’s decision to amend the future land use map — action item.
Second and third readings of ordinances to amend city code regarding blasting permits and to implement the council’s decision that certain property be removed from the planned unit development zone and included in the low-density residential zone — action items.
Adoption and approval of ordinance summaries — action item.
Consider the reasoned statement for Steve Carlton for approximately 9.45 acres on the west side of Fourth Street west of Park Drive and south of Walker Field — action item.
Consider the acceptance of $250,000 for the repayment of the loan and release of the lien the city has on the Breier Building at 633 Main St. — action item.
Consider the Tri-Partnership additional final plat owner’s certificate — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Consider appointing Mary Egeland to the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees — virtual meeting.
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St. (Because of the governor’s stay-home order, citizen comments may be provided by calling (208) 798-2525 and leaving a message.)
Agenda items:
Review correspondence and statistical report.
Financial report and approval of statement of expense — action item.
Art and Public Education committee reports.
Director’s report, including canopy project update and other items.
Signage project — action item.
Director evaluation tool and process.
Expiration of board member term in May.
Working from home update.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St. (Because of pandemic concerns, those interested in observing and participating are encouraged to view the meeting from home at https://livestream.com/lewiston/events/372586 or emailing tbrocke@cityoflewiston.org for information on how to participate in a Zoom meeting)
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes and payment of invoices — action item.
Discussion and possible approval of letter of engagement with Clearwater Financial regarding refinancing of the eastern Lewiston Orchards sewer bond — action item.