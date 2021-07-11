Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin. Also available online via a link on Asotin County’s website.
Agenda items:
Karst Riggers, building official, voluntary stewardship program intergovernmental agreement with Asotin County Conservation District; conditional-use permit requests from The Lamar Companies for digital billboards at 1486 Maple St. and 1313 15th St., variance request from Adele Piraino at 2808 Browning Court.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, developmental disabilities administration contract.
Adrianne Krull, CASA coordinator, Washington State Department of Commerce grant agreement.
Mark Janowski, emergency services director, resolution declaring county support and adoption of multi-hazard mitigation plan.
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, Schindler elevator upgrade order agreement.
Victoria Scalise, federal program manager, amendment of contract with Corps of Engineers.
Jeff Weimer, stormwater coordinator, Ridges neighborhood urban stormwater retrofit project.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Fair gate tax discussion.
Asotin Days update.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St., or online via link provided by Clerk Steve Austin. Request must be made before meeting by contacting Austin at saustin@clarkston-wa.com.
Agenda items:
Second reading of ordinances on international building code, existing building code, property management code, residential code, plumbing, energy and sign codes.
Second Street overlay, 13th Street roundabouts agreements.
Proclamation on Love Thy Neighbor month.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Property sale update.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Resolution adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an application for a zone change.
Resolution adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an application to waive the requirements for a 10-foot utility easement for an administrative land division pursuant to Nez Perce County Land Development Code.
Resolution adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an application to waive the minimum lot size requirement for a boundary line adjustment between two tax parcels.
Resolution providing for determination and disposition of surplus property of the county.
Resolution adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an application to waive private road and utility easement requirements pursuant to Nez Perce County Land Development Code.
Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department update
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Projects: summer mag/grade hardening, Waha Road grader parking, chip seal Gifford/Reubens, and Southwick, state of Idaho additional funding, Tom Beall shoulder repair, Flat Iron Road CMP, MS-4 Engineering.
Department updates: status, Gifford.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on whether the former Emperor of India King Thai restaurant on Main street continues to be a public nuisance that threatens public health or safety of persons or property.
Consent agenda, including minutes, a preliminary plat for Valley Vista Heights block 18, accepting a public water utility and access easement and vouchers payable — action item.
Consider whether to direct staff to prepare a resolution declaring that the former Emperor of India King Thai restaurant continues to be a public nuisance and whether to require abatement within a certain period of time — action item.
Consider authorizing the general fund payment of $250,000 to the sanitation fund as partial repayment of a loan to the library capital fund — action item.
Consider a bid award of $439,588 to 4J Electric for lift station improvements — action item.
Consider awarding Coleman Oil Company LLC a bid for fuel — action item.
Consider a bid award of $457,998 to M.L. Albright and Sons Inc. for the Snake River Avenue-Demolay Park trail project — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to fix the compensation for the mayor in the event the city reverts to a mayor-council form of government — action item.
Third reading of an ordinance to require a majority vote to elect a mayor in the event the city reverts to a mayor-council form of government — action item.
Executive session for preliminary negotiations involving a matter of trade or commerce — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Elect vice president and appoint clerk pro tempore of the board — action item.
Consider extending the free meals program for district students — action item.
Consider a memorandum of understanding for joint use of the Vollmer Bowl — action item.
Consider authorizing a method to clear surplus items from inventory — action item.
Consider accepting resignation of certified staff — action item.
Consider supplemental contracts for coaching positions and others — action items.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: District Office, 1294 Chestnut St.
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes and invoices — action items.
Port of Lewiston
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston, or online at portoflewiston.com.
Agenda item:
Executive session to consider preliminary negotiations involving matters of trade or commerce in which the port is in competition with governing bodies in other states or nations.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday.
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing to accept testimony on a new revenue allocation area for downtown and Normal Hill.
Consent agenda, including minutes and invoices — action item.
Consider a resolution to adopt the downtown urban renewal plan — action item.
Review draft budgets.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report, including budget, bills and 2022 budget workshop — action item.
Old business, including flag pole, potluck, memorandum of understanding with the county, junior firefighter insurance and a community open house.
Chief’s report.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave.
Agenda items:
Financial reports — action item.
Decide 2022 fair theme — action item.
Consider 2021 fair advertising budget — action item.
Consider 2021 fair exhibitor handbook cover — action item.
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Consider board committees — action item.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston or by calling
(712) 775-7031 and using access code 796442#.
Agenda items:
Update on lower Granite Dam pool levels.
Report on status of broadband expansion.
Executive session about property disposition and lease negotiations.