Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Social distancing restrictions will be enforced at the meeting. Building doors will be unlocked at 8:50 a.m. and immediately locked again following the meeting.
Gloria Hancock, financial analyst, establishing vehicle rental and shop rates.
Karst Riggers, building official, variance permits for Lamar Companies at 722 Frost Lane, John Adcock at 1516 Rankin Hill, and Nathan Donner at 2119 10 Ave., all in Clarkston.
Dustin Johnson, county engineer, Avista outdoor lighting agreement for Fifth Avenue and Appleside Boulevard intersection.
Committee reports.
Union contract for deputies.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Vendor street fair on April 25 is canceled, along with Asotin County fair and rodeo.
Asotin Municipal Court will be in session on Thursday.
Public safety sales tax goes into effect on April 1. Rate will be 8 percent in city.
Asotin Lions Club breakfast and Easter egg hunts are canceled.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District Office Boardroom, 1294 Chestnut St.
Agenda items:
Social distancing restrictions will be enforced at meeting. To listen via Zoom, log in at zoom.us/j/612555806 or by phone at (253) 215-8782, meeting ID 612555806.
Superintendent communications — information item.
Report on alternate graduation pathways.
Consent agenda — action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School library, 215 Second St.
Agenda items:
Social distancing restrictions will be enforced at meeting.
Discussion on elementary roof bids — action item.
Discussion on middle school sports league for 2020-21 school year — action item.
Discussion on ASB constitution — action item.
Suspension of policy in emergencies — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda items:
Social distancing restrictions will be enforced at the meeting.
Bridge/Second Street/Diagonal: request for additional funding from metropolitan planning organization.
Discussion on Elm/Eighth Street/Diagonal: design recommendation.
Recommendation for consultant for wastewater treatment plant master plan update.
Authorization for stormwater signature form.
Adoption of highway safety improvement program safety plan.
Mayoral proclamation of civil emergency.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. on Monday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval
Resolution declaring an emergency and delegating authority
Commissioner and manager reports
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher signing only.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Aquatic center reports from Manager Jessica West and Business Services Manager Amanda Armel.
Resolution 20-04: COVID-19 wages plan.
City of Lewiston-Nez Perce County joint meeting
Time: 4 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Airport authority board update.
County courthouse discussion.
Urban Renewal Agency funding.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Presentation to Councilor Kevin Kelly for his service on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Financial presentation.
Public hearing on a comprehensive plan amendment to rezone 9.45 acres on the west side of Fourth Street west of Park Drive and south of Walker Field to low-density residential.
Consent agenda, including minutes, a right-of-way dedication from T and BB Properties LLC, and vouchers payable.
First reading of an ordinance to amend city code regarding blasting permit fees — action item.
First reading of an ordinance implementing the council’s decision that certain real property be removed from the planned unit development zone and be included in the low-density residential zone — action item.
First reading of an ordinance regarding emergency powers — action item.
Second and third readings of code amendments regarding the Economic and Community Development Incentive Program — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance implementing emergency powers — action item.
Adoption and approval of ordinance summaries — action items.
Consider approving the Federal Transit Administration Fiscal Year 2020 certifications and assurances — action items.
Consider an agreement with Brown and Caldwell in the additional amount of $118,501 for work on the water treatment plant retrofit — action item.
Consider an agreement between the city, state and HDR Engineering for intersection improvements at 17th Street and 16th Avenue — action item.
Consider a bid of $625,000 by Mangum Construction LLC for the library rooftop event space and multipurpose room — action item.
Consider declaring Ferguson Enterprises LLC as the only reasonably available vendor of Sensus water meters and associated hardware, software and services for fiscal years 2020 through 2029 — action item.
Consider an award for city vehicles to Rogers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Lewiston for $386,590 for 12 vehicles — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Consider appointing Michael Busch to the Planning and Zoning Commission — action item.
Executive session for personnel and records exempt from disclosure — action item.
Arrow Junction Fire Protection District
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 24700 Hewett Road, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Financial report.
Equipment needs for next year.
Maintenance for next year.
Volunteer training.
Mutual agreements.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a conditional use permit application by Michelle King to establish an intermediate care facility at 1633 10th Ave. to provide housing and various services for local teenagers in need in the Normal Hill North Zoning District.
(Because of COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, the city requests that those interested view the meeting online at livestream.com/lewiston/events/6554264, and submit questions and comments to jplaskon@cityoflewiston.org.)
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1 p.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Other issues.