Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Victoria Scalise, community services federal program manager, subcontractor agreements with Goodwill and Opportunities Unlimited, update on federal programs.
Karst Riggers, building official, conditional-use permit for Inland Cellular and Weis Towers at 540 Perro Pointe, Asotin.
Department of Ecology restoration and enhancement committee support endorsement.
Annex — Pitney Bowes postage machine lease agreement.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Filmore Street construction issue.
Resolution authorizing the incurrence of indebtedness for a portion of the costs of acquiring, constructing, enlarging and improving the municipal water system facility.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District Office boardroom, 1294 Chestnut St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Consideration of food services of America Prime Vendor renewal — action item.
Consideration of the Meadow Gold Dairy Bid renewal — action item.
Consideration of the 2019-20 Holy Family Food Service Agreement — action item.
First reading of policy No. 6100 on revenues from local, state and federal sources — action item.
Report on 2019 limited general obligation bus bond.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Visit LC Valley, Kristin Kemak, update on 2019 Eastern Washington Legislative Tour.
School resource officer agreement.
Interlocal jail services agreement with Garfield County sheriff.
Proclamation for Constitution Week.
Proclamation of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.
Asotin County Public Utilities District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
City sewer system operator agreement review.
Resolutions amending personnel and management policies.
Task order for main replacement projects engineering services.
Manager and commissioner reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider an extension of the preliminary plat for Skyview Estates Phase II subdivision from Aug. 15, 2019, to Aug. 15, 2020 — action item.
Consider authorizing the recorder’s office to destroy old election records — action item.
Consider a request for a retail alcohol beverage license by Vine 46 LLC.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Agenda items:
Initial appearance public defender contract with Rob Kwate.
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Agenda items:
Sheriff’s office update, including Fair Labor Standards Act language, K9 purchase, HVAC and other issues.
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Maintenance update, including current projects and other issues.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Update on operations from Latah Sanitation Inc.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services boardroom, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Set applicable levies for fiscal year 2020 — action item.
Consider approval of 2019-20 district assessment calendar — action item.
Consider appointment of audit committee board representatives, establish meeting date — action item.
Consider approval of bus routes for 2019-20 school year — action item.
Consider reaffirming adult crossing guard agreement for 2019-20 with city of Lewiston — action item.
Consider adoption of resolution to establish biennial board of director election — action item.
Hiring recommendation for certified staff — action item.
Hiring recommendation for varsity head coach — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Public hearing on 2019 budget amendments.
Public hearing on the 2020 budget.
Public hearing on proposed water rates.
Consent agenda, including minutes and vouchers payable — action item.
Consider a collective bargaining agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to amend the 2019 budget — action item.
First reading of an ordinance appropriating funds for the 2020 budget — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to fix and establish tax certification for the 2020 budget — action item.
First reading of an ordinance enacting a new section of city code regarding water used by city departments — action item.
Third reading of an ordinance regarding wireless communication facilities regulation — action item.
Consider a resolution to establish fees for water — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Executive session for personnel — action item.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Public hearing on 2019 budget amendments.
Public hearing on the proposed 2020 budget.
Consent agenda, including minutes and invoices — action item.
Consider amended 2019 budget — action item.
Consider 2020 budget — action item.
Approve the transfer of $27,614 from Twin River Bank to Banner Bank for revenue allocation area 5 — action item.
Authorize the city to deposit future revenues from area 5 into the Banner Bank account — action item.
Authorize the transfer of $20,177 to the city of Lewiston for improvements at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 21st Street — action item.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a conditional use permit application by Jason Earl to allow multifamily residential use at 329 Preston Ave. in a low-density residential zone.
Public hearing on a conditional use permit application by Steve Meacham and Brian Todd to allow indoor and outdoor recreational vehicle and boat storage at 3504 Ninth St.
Review and initiation of a zoning code amendment regarding temporary vendor regulations — action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Current budget — action item.
Bills — action item.
Fiscal year 2020 budget hearing — action item.
Status of flag pole.
Fire chief’s report.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Fair promotions update.
Follow-up on landscape design.
Financial status and payables — action item.
Review final draft of the exhibitors handbook cover.
Update on 75th annual fair celebration.
City of Lewiston property usage agreement report.
Review radio advertising spots.