Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.
Agenda items:
Gloria Hancock, financial analyst, resolutions adopting simplified indirect cost rate plan, establishing vehicle rental and shop rates for 2022.
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, CDW government LLC access and video system implementation.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, interlocal agreement between Asotin and Garfield counties, Setworks master services agreement.
Jeff Wiemer, stormwater coordinator, Dept. of Ecology water quality stormwater capacity agreement.
Ted Sharpe, public works, certification of 2022 road levy and estimated revenue produced.
Steve Becker, solid waste supervisor, early earth work on future landfill entrance and support facilities, Western Construction contract, discussion on wood waste.
Glenn Scharnhorst, road supervisor, bid results for concrete repairs and courthouse door replacements.
Resolution prohibiting local income tax on wages, salaries and investments.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Justice Services update, including juvenile detention center project update, move-in plans and any additional needs; probation update, clinical update and other administrative issues.
Executive session for personnel.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Agenda items:
Consideration of an agreement for professional services with HMH LLC — action item.
Consideration of appointing Mark Havens to the Board of Community Guardians — action item.
Consideration of a final decision regarding text amendment to county land development code — action item.
Consideration of a final decision regarding an application for a waiver from the road development standards for a proposed subdivision — action item.
Consideration of several requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses — action item.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss a janitorial contract and other administrative issues.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Lewiston Community Center, Cutthroat Room, 1424 Main St.
Agenda items:
Notice of potential quorum of city councilors for the 2022 Transportation Capital Improvement Plan open house.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
City council training regarding ethics in government laws.