Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Stephen Pozzanghera, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, update on Fish and Wildlife lands in Asotin County.
Megan Stewart, Asotin County Conservation District, update on Cottonwood Creek culvert replacement, Cougar Creek barrier.
Jenny Rynearson, assessor, update on Chris Segroves property in Asotin.
Dustin Johnson, public works director, resolution adopting six-year transportation plan, 2020 annual construction plan, county arterial preservation program, and ordinance adopting county transportation plan.
Karst Riggers, building official, variance for Earl and Rose Hood estate at 14915 U.S. Highway 12.
Annual renewal of dental benefits with Regence.
Intergovernmental cooperation agreement with city of Lewiston for emergency medical services.
2020 budget workshop.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatics Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher approval.
Public hearing: 2020 budget.
Review and discuss the 2020 budget draft.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Considering approval of an agreement for water system modifications and upgrades between the city of Lewiston and JUB Engineers Inc. — action item.
Considering letter of support from the city of Lewiston for a pending Beautiful Downtown Lewiston application for funding to the Rural Innovation Initiative for funding for an entrepreneurship center and co-working space — action item.
Update on regulations for Uber transportation.
Overview of Army Corps of Engineers regulations for electric bikes on the levee system.
Overview of amendments proposed for a rewrite of business license regulations.
Training and orientation on wireless communication facility regulations.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Discussion and possible decision on joining the opioid lawsuit.
Consider resolution approving amendment to the agreement between Nez Perce County and the city of Lewiston to provide Mechanical Inspection Services.
Consider resolution to approve Nez Perce County, state of Idaho request for retail alcohol beverage license.
Other meetings with the commissioners:
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building
Agenda items:
Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department update.
Transportation plan — JUB Engineering.
Bear Creek Bridge.
Dump Road slide repair.
23rd Street extension.
Executive session.
County road tour.
Time: 2 p.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building
Agenda items:
Canvass of Tuesday’s election results.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building
Agenda items:
Nez Perce County Emergency Management update.
Discussion on upcoming trainings, etc.
Executive session.