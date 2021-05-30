Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, co.asotin.wa.us
Agenda items:
Interlocal agreement with city of Asotin — action item.
Amendment to Washington Developmental Disabilities Administration contract 2020-21 — action item.
Executive sessions for litigation and contract negotiations.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/478827613 or (872) 240-3212, access code 468-724-157
Agenda items:
Resolution authorizing and approving Roy Hill, as Nez Perce County road and bridge director, to purchase snow and ice control chemical products from GMCO Corporation dba Roadwise Dust & Ice Control.
Resolution approving a memorandum of agreement between Nez Perce County and the Nez Perce Tribe.
Resolution approving change order No. 1 from Idaho Transportation Department for the Cherrylane Bridge Project.
Resolution adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an application to waive the surveying requirements for an administrative land division pursuant to Nez Perce County land development code.
Resolution approving and adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision for an increase in the approach/driveway permit fee at the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department.
Resolution approving a sales agreement for the lease of two Caterpillar 140 Motograders between Nez Perce County and Western States Equipment Company.
Resolution approving a memorandum of agreement to support the Community Based Alternative Services and the Substance Use Disorder Services Program in juvenile detention facilities between Nez Perce County and Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.
Other meetings:
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/468724157 or (224) 501-3412, access code 478-827-613
Agenda items:
Budget work session, Prosecutor Justin Coleman.
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/332759677 or (872) 240-3212, access code 332-759-677
Agenda items:
Crushing bid opening.
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/854479509 or (224) 501-3412, access code 854-479-509
Agenda items:
Public hearing: Redhawk Drive/Lapwai Road, request to change the zoning of approximately 5 acres from planned unit development to rural residential, Richard Woods, applicant.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/877932493 or (408) 650-3123, access code 877-932-493
Agenda items:
Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department update, including:
Projects: Grelle/28th Street drop inlet, fiber cable; Rock Creek Road; crushing.
Department updates: status, equipment, trucks/dump box, fiscal year 2022 equipment.
Executive session for personnel.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/474319973 or (571) 317-3122, access code 474-319-973
Agenda items:
Update with Valley Vision.
Time: 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/409801037 or (571) 317-3122, access code 409-801-037
Agenda items:
Budget work sessions:
10 a.m. fair.
10:30 a.m. commissioners.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/706821597 or (786) 535-3211, access code 706-821-597
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor, including:
Interagency agreement for EMS services update.
Cherrylane Bridge project update.
Prosecutor personnel discussion.
Nez Perce County Emergency Communications Joint Powers Board
Time: 4 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/124683165 or (646) 749-3122, access code 124-683-165
Agenda items:
911 coordinator report.
2020-21 budget, expenditures and revenues.
Recording system grant request — action item.
Approval of 2021-22 budget — action item.
Disposition of surplus items.
Public hearing: establishment of emergency communications fee for 2021-22.
Election of officers: two-year terms, chair and vice chair.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Public hearing to review district budget.
Set meeting dates — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.