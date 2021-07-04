Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: Noon Thursday.
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Police and crisis response teams for mental health and the homeless.
Warming shelter progress reports.
Revise commission goal regarding a warming shelter.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Discussion and consideration of hiring new maintenance employees — action item.
Discussion and consideration of contract with the city of Lewiston for wastewater treatment services — action item.
Budget work session, including consideration of setting budget hearing — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Sheriff’s office update, including radio build and other administrative issues.