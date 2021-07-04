Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission

Time: Noon Thursday.

Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.

Agenda items:

Police and crisis response teams for mental health and the homeless.

Warming shelter progress reports.

Revise commission goal regarding a warming shelter.

Central Orchards Sewer District

Time: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Place: 1522 Powers Ave.

Agenda items:

Discussion and consideration of hiring new maintenance employees — action item.

Discussion and consideration of contract with the city of Lewiston for wastewater treatment services — action item.

Budget work session, including consideration of setting budget hearing — action item.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.

Agenda items:

Sheriff’s office update, including radio build and other administrative issues.

