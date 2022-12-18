Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Ivy Medical Inmate Health Services Agreement — action item.
2023 memorandum of agreement between WSU Extension and Asotin County — action item.
Resolution 2023 Martin Hall budget — action item.
Request to fill open stormwater position — action item.
Lodging tax grant application — action item.
Committee reports.
Executive session — personnel.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin High School Library, 215 Second St.
Agenda:
Discussion and possible action on VEBA.
Discussion and possible action on the transportation vehicle fund budget extension adoption.
Discussion and possible action on resolution 2022-22 credit card updates.
Discussion and possible action on policy changes.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor, Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Sole source procurement of a maintenance shed at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds and allocation of funds for construction — action items.
Requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses at the following locations: Coleman Oil Chevron, 248 Thain Road, Lewiston; Coleman Oil Chevron, 1324 21st St., Lewiston; Coleman Oil North Lewiston Dynamart, 1920 N&S Highway, Lewiston; Coleman Oil Southway 76, 822 16th Ave., Lewiston; Charlie’s House, 3208 Fifth St., Suite B, Lewiston; Neighborhood Market 2, 1536 Main St., Lewiston; Neighborhood Market, 505 Bryden Ave., Lewiston; Neighborhood Market 3, 1028 17th St., Lewiston; Strike & Spare Bar and Grill, 244 Thain Road, Lewiston; Neighbor’s A-1 Market & Gas, 1310 Grelle Ave., Lewiston; Bryden Xpress Mart, 738 Bryden Ave., Lewiston; Thai Taste, 1410 21st St., Lewiston; Bryden Canyon Golf Course, 445 O’Connor Road, Lewiston; Pals, 301 Main St. lower level, Lewiston; Brava’s and Brock’s, 504 Main St., Suite 201 & 202, Lewiston; Birchers Grill, 514 Main St., Lewiston; A & B Foods, No. 2, 1234 Eighth St., Lewiston; MOD Pizza, 600 21st St., Lewiston; A & B Foods, No. 1, 456 Thain Road, Lewiston; Alibi/Sports Edition/3rd Wheel, 1702 Main St., Lewiston; One Stop Mart, 726 21st St., Lewiston; Valley Foods, 204 N. Highway 95, Lapwai; Mandarin Pine, 833 21st St., Lewiston; Southway Pizzeria, 721 16th Ave., Lewiston; Mystic Cafe, 1303 & 1305 Main St., Lewiston; Zany Graze, 2004 19th Ave., Lewiston; Main Street Grill, 625 Main St., Lewiston and Wrangler, 750 21st St., Lewiston — action item.
Adoption of the agreement between Nez Perce County and the
Fraternal Order of the Police — action item.
Resolution appointing Tecla Druffel to a four-year term on the Nez Perce County Board of Community Guardians — action item.
Other meeting agendas on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Agenda:
Informational update on 911 public safety communications.
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Justice services update, including report on new hires and census in detention and a new hire in probation.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Sheriff’s office update, including report on off-highway vehicle program and search and rescue building as well as an executive session for personnel.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Port office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Port dock rate schedule tariff No. 03.
American Cruise Lines 10-year priority agreement at Seventh Street.
Applied Surfaces Technology addendum to lease 1022 Port Drive.
Resolution on Port of Clarkston personnel policy.
Executive session for personnel.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
District manager report on topics including irrigation and capital projects.
Dumpsite negotiations — action item.
Lewiston Roundup Association — action item.
Vehicle bid for pickup truck — action item.
Executive session for potential litigation.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Idaho Department of Transportation grant award — action item.
Temporary land lease with Jim Barnett — action item.
Minimum standards agreement — action item.
Requesting joint powers agreement to eliminate commissioner salary — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 4 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St., West Conference Room.
Agenda:
First, second and third readings of an ordinance that would exclude certain temporary warming facilities from the definition of homeless shelters.