Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda:
Awarding Snake River Road MP 5.78 to MP 6.39 — action item.
David Evans & Associates for preliminary engineering of the Heights Elementary and Lincoln Middle School ADA improvements — action item.
Transfer of the early earthwork project NPDES from Western Construction to Asotin County — action item.
Memorandum of agree-ment between Nez Perce County and Asotin County — action item.
Subcontractor agreement between Asotin County and Goodwill Industries — action item.
IDVR community-based work evaluation contract — action item.
Request to fill direct support 1 position — action item.
Sept. 14 town hall meeting discussion.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Main floor Brammer Building conference room, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Resolution on AIA document A133-2019 standard form of agreement between owner and construction manager as contractor between Nez Perce County and Kenaston Leone Keeble — action item.
Second reading of four ordinances amending zoning map — action items.
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Main floor Brammer Building conference room.
Agenda:
Public hearing on budget.
Adoption of fiscal year 2023 budget — action item.
Resolution authorizing Nez Perce County to carry over a fund balance and maintain county operations on a cash basis — action item.
Other agendas on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Discussion of flood damage repair status, Lenore Bridge feasibility study, Soldier’s Meadow Road and Warner Avenue.
Updates on Cherrylane Bridge, Tammany chip seal, Deer Creek Road and fiscal year 2023 equipment.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor including updates on courthouse and sick leave bank.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Second floor conference room of Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Transfer of historical records to the Idaho State Historical Society — action item.
Consideration of city council applicants to fill vacancy through December 2023, including application process and potential appointment by Mayor Dan Johnson — action item.
Bryden Canyon Golf Course update — action item.
Discussion of weeds and public nuisance ordinance.
Homelessness update — action item.
Potential meeting with city council and small business owners — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor confer-ence room of Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Contract amendment Washington schools safety study with Keller Associates to add Asotin schools to scope of work for $18,040 — action item.
Contract with Keller Associates for fiscal year 2023 on-call traffic engineering and transportation planning agreement for update to travel demand model not to exceed $20,000 — action item.
Review and comments on Port of Lewiston EDA grant application for proposed cruise dock project.
MPO fiscal year 2023 budget — action item.
Modification of fiscal year 2023 through fiscal year 2027 Transportation Improvement Program to add replacement of U.S. Highway 95 Lewiston Hill Emergency Escape Ramp 4 aggregate arrester material and Down River Road Intersection improvement — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District No. 1
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Property for Generator Lift Station No. 1 — action item.
Gravity Sewer Lift Station 5 — action item.
Preliminary budget for fiscal year 2023.