Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Online link available on county’s website
Agenda items:
Karst Riggers, building official, conditional-use permit for Asotin County Rural Library District, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston.
Public hearing on weed list.
Megan Stewart, Asotin County Conservation District, landowner acknowledgement form.
John Hilderbrand, sheriff, Washington State Patrol amendment to interagency agreement.
Steve Becker, solid waste supervisor, request to fill open position, copier purchase.
Executive sessions on real estate, contract negotiations, and personnel.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Second reading of ordinance updating the Asotin Municipal Code, chapter 2.44, public records — action item.
Second reading ordinance amending Asotin Municipal Code, chapter 10.16, parking — action item.
Second reading of ordinance repealing chapter 10.24, commercial and recreational vehicles — action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
ASB items needing board review: fundraiser reconciliation activity, fund balance report, baseball negative statement.
Approval of WIAA co-op with Clarkston School District: soccer and swimming cooperative with Clarkston School District for high school students.
Discussion and possible action on policy changes: bid or request for proposal requirements.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Zoom login at zoom.us/j/91221814217 or by phone at (253) 215-8782, meeting ID 912 2181 4217
Agenda items:
Discussion: Reopening schools feedback and discussion, Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton.
Donation: $2,500 to CHS DECA Club from the SE Washington Economic Development Association.
Updates to policy and procedure, transitional bilingual instruction program, Student Services Director Rebecca Lockhart — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Online link available by contacting (509) 758-5541
Agenda items:
Letter to Gov. Jay Inslee regarding regional COVID-19 plan.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: By Teleconference with call-in number (509) 254-2808, access code 7581010
Agenda Items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/858993365
or (872) 240-3212 access code 858-993-365
Agenda items:
Board of Equalization for Crosspoint Church, Life Choices Clinic, LC Valley Youth Resource Clinic and Grace Pentecostal Church.
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/967811709
or (571) 317-3122 access code 967-811-709
Agenda items:
Justice Services update, including detention, probation, clinical and other administrative business.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/131475677
or (571) 317-3122 access code 131-475-677
Agenda items:
Consider the disposition of surplus property and award it to county facilities technician Gene Frisbee upon his retirement — action item.
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/684499813
Or (408) 650-3123 access code 684-499-813
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for a discussion of the downtown urban renewal revenue allocation area, cremation remains for the indigent and other administrative issues.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/684499813
or (408) 650-3123 access code 684-499-813
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Cherrylane Bridge, Inland Telephone fiber installation, 23rd Street between Grelle and Powers avenues, department status and approach permit fee and process changes, and other administrative issues.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Brief overview of the 2020 audit.
Public hearing on the 2020 Transportation Plan.
Public hearing on updating the transportation chapter within the comprehensive plan.
Public hearing on a zone change application for several parcels on Snake River Avenue from light industrial to general commercial.
Public hearing on a code change to allow any use conducted by a private company or nonprofit organization that is substantially similar to a public or semipublic use.
First reading of an ordinance to amend city code related to public uses, commercial uses and manufacturing uses — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to implement the council’s decision to rezone the properties from the earlier public hearing — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to implement the council’s decision to annex land into the city limits — action item.
Consider a resolution to implement the council’s decision to amend the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to implement the council’s decision declaring that newly annexed property be included in the city’s Planned Unit Development zone and amending the official zoning map and approving the Northeast Crossing Phase 4 Planned Unit Development agreement with DK Holdings LLC — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to amend the Area of City Impact boundary map — action item.
Consider the reasoned statement for DK Holdings LLC — action item.
Consider adopting the 2020 Transportation Plan — action item.
Consider implementing the council’s decision updating the transportation chapter within the comprehensive plan — action item.
Consider an amendment to extend the recycling contract with Sanitary Disposal Inc. — action item.
Consider awarding a contract for $649,236 to Titan Technologies Inc. for replacing wastewater lines — action item.
Awarding and rejecting certain bids for vehicles — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Consider authorizing the administration to declare Feb. 16 as an emergency closure day under Idaho code — action item.
Review final completion of work report from LKV/RGU Architects and Beniton Construction.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority
Time: 1 p.m. Tuesday
Place: By Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88201530975, meeting ID 882 0153 0975
Agenda items:
Approve resolution for change order No. 2 for terminal boarding area project.
Approve resolution for change order No. 3 for terminal boarding area project.
Lewiston School Board
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Convene executive session to interview candidate for superintendent of schools.
General discussion following candidate interview.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Approval of written decision for Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley — action item.
Approval of written decision for the eastern Lewiston Orchards rezone application — action item.
Public hearing on a request by Kevin Boswell to rezone a portion of three parcels on the 3100 block of Ninth Street from low density residential to community commercial.