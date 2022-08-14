Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda:
Vouchers — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
EMS Agreement with Asotin County Fire Department and the city of Asotin — action item.
Subcommittee to review homelessness — action item.
First reading of Ordinance 4861 establishing a re-appointment process for members of city advisory boards and commissions — action item.
Second reading of Ordinance 4856 amending the annual appropriations ordinance for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, 2021, appropriating additional monies that are to be received by the city of Lewiston in the amount of $19.3 million — action item.
Second reading of Ordinance 4858, the annual appropriation ordinance for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, 2022 — action item.
Second reading of Ordinance 4859 establishing the tax certification on all taxable properties within the city of Lewiston for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, 2022, in the amount of $23.3 million.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Domestic only annex-ation hearing for Mark Bowen for about 5 acres at 2304 Grelle Ave., Lewiston.
Report from district manager on irrigation, capital projects, operations and maintenance.
Presentation by Presnell & Gage about the fiscal year 2021-22 audit — action item.
Board positions available for election, Vern Williams, District No. 4, and Toby Baldwin, District No. 7 — action item.
Executive session for potential litigation.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Second-floor conference room of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Contract for residential treatment services with State of Idaho/Department of Juvenile Corrections.
Other commission agendas in the same place:
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Sheriff’s office update including tower site leases.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Meeting with prosecutor, including updates on courthouse and sick leave.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Conference room, airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Easement modification on O’Connor Road — action item.
South taxilane grant agreement — action item.
Hillcrest sublease to MADair LLC — action item.
Hillcrest sublease to Airway Land LLC — action item.
Hillcrest sublease to Lifeflight Network LLC — action item.
Lease assignment to Mark Britton — action item.
Discussion of 2022-2023 budget.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 411 D St., Community Room, second floor
Agenda:
City of Lewiston council report.
Library Foundation report.
Review of statistical report — action item.
Approval of statement of expenses — action item.
Committee reports.
Director’s report.
Meeting space usage policy — action item.
Authorization to repair electronic locking rooftop door system — action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Office expansion room, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda:
2021 Audit — action item.
Consideration of avian flu — action item.
Maintenance shop project — action item.
Open class exhibits — action item.
Update on online ticketing system.